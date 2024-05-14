"He's definitely picking Winnipeg over Toronto": NHL fans react to insider's news about Craig Berube's interview with the Jets

Former NHL coach Craig Berube has been making headlines over the last few weeks. He met several teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils for head coaching vacancies.

However, it's his latest interview with the Winnipeg Jets that has fans buzzing on social media.

Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli reported that Berube is heading to Manitoba on Tuesday to meet with the Jets' management. The news has sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, with one jokingly remarking:

"He's definitely picking Winnipeg over Toronto."

Another fan commented:

"I guess there's no concern about hurt feelings in sports. I really believe Scott deserves the head coaching job. That said, I'd be very happy to get a proven winner like Craig Berube."

Here are some fan reactions to Craig Berube's interview with the Jets:

"Why aren’t Jets considering prairie Canadian Dean Evason?" one fan wrote on X.

"Interesting… I’d like the Jets to go off the board perhaps. Two Todd’s are worth an interview imo." another fan wrote.

"He should hold off till after @NHLBruins series is over. Maybe an opening." a user wrote.

"If I were him, I would avoid Toronto like the plague .. totally TOXIC situation for a coach, IMO." another user wrote.

Berube, a native of Calahoo, Alberta, has an impressive resume, both as a player and a coach. He played over 1,000 games in the NHL before transitioning to coaching, starting in the AHL with the Philadelphia Phantoms and moving on to the NHL with the Flyers.

After a brief stint in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves, Berube joined the St. Louis Blues as an associate coach in 2017 before taking over as head coach in the 2018-19 season.

It was during that memorable season that Berube led the Blues to a Stanley Cup championship, knocking out the Jets in the first round. He coached the Blues for five seasons before being let go.

The Jets' interest in Berube may suggest that the team is not entirely sold on promoting associate coach Scott Arniel, who had stepped in as head coach when Rick Bowness was away from the team for medical reasons.

The head coaching position in Winnipeg became available after Bowness had announced his retirement earlier this month.

Insider Elliotte Friedman's comments about the New Jersey Devils' pursuit of Craig Berube

In his latest remarks on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, Elliotte Friedman acknowledged that while he previously believed that Craig Berube was in line to receive a coaching offer from the Devils, he's now less certain about that.

"There was a time I thought that Berube was going to have an offer to coach the Devils. I'm not as certain about that now; it still may happen. But I'm not as certain," Friedman stated.

The Devils have cast a wide net in looking for their new bench boss after Lindy Ruff's dismissal.