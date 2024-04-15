"He's gotta come up with a big save" - Jared Bednar calls out Alexandar Georgiev's goaltending after Avs' 4-3 loss to Golden Knights

Head coach of the Colorado Avalanche Jared Bednar called out his goaltender Alexandar Georgiev for not making the stops needed to win the hockey game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

In the matchup between Colorado versus the Golden Knights, Vegas secured a 4-3 overtime victory. The Avalanche initially had a 3-goal lead, only to see it slip away as Vegas scored 4 unanswered goals to win the hockey game.

Avalanche's coach expressed his disappointment in the loss and had a few words to say about the goaltending of his team.

In an interview with Guerilla Sports, Jared Bednar said:

"I thought he played a good hockey game, but, like, he's gotta come up with a save. ... In a breakdown, penalty kill. He's gotta come up with a big save for the guys you know and they hit a couple of posts and scored some goals and we're gonna need a big save in hockey games from time to time in order to win games especially ones like that."

Alexandar Georgiev may be part of a goalie controversy

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has been linked to a goaltending controversy amongst his team, because of his inconsistent performances.

The issue stemmed because of a poor outing from Georgiev against the Winnipeg Jets, where the Avalanche suffered a humbling 7-0 defeat. Georgiev surrendered 4 goals in the opening period alone, facing 15 shots on the net.

In a recent interview with Mile High Sports writer AArif Deen, Jared Bednar said the following:

“You can’t be forgetting why it ended up like that. Especially when you gotta play them at the most important time of the year.”

When it came to the backup goaltender Justus Annunen, Bednar said,

“I didn’t love either one of them so we’ll go back to our starter.”

The frustration also comes from having secured just one victory in their last four outings and being blown out by their Western Conference rivals in a manner that has them wondering about their team's goaltending woes.

Also, Nathan McKinnon of the Avalanche team who was displeased with the Avs' performance said,

"Everything went wrong."

Expand Tweet

The Colorado Avalanche's last game is against the Edmonton Oilers on April 18, in what will be a playoff implication.