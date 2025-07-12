“Height is pure advantage”: NHL fans react to 6’5” Roger McQueen’s electrifying on-ice drill

Anaheim Ducks first-round pick Roger McQueen dazzled fans with his electrifying moves during an on-ice drill. The NHL X account posted a clip where the 6-foot-5 center showed off his moves on Friday to the delight of fans everywhere.

The incredible display of skill set off a flurry of fan reactions.

“Height is pure advantage,” a fan opined.

“That is nasty 🥵,” this fan wrote.

“Ducks are gonna be crazy good and soon!” another fan weighed in.

Meanwhile, other fans expressed their lack of enthusiasm at Roger McQueen’s moves.

“So is Brady at 6’4”,” a fan chimed in.

“1v1 in practice. Let's not pretend this is mind blowing,” this fan commented.

“Terrible defence,” another fan remarked.

Ducks fans can only imagine what Roger McQueen could do once he hits NHL ice. While he may not see action this upcoming season, the future looks bright in Anaheim.

Roger McQueen stands out at Ducks’ development camp

The Ducks hope McQueen's injury issues are behind him - Source: Imagn

Roger McQueen was a full participant at the Anaheim Ducks’ development camp. The event was held from June 30 to July 2 this season.

McQueen’s presence as a full participant was a welcome sight as the Ducks’ first-rounder had suffered a significant back injury. As The Hockey News noted in a piece from July 9, Anaheim’s medical staff wanted to ensure McQueen was ready for action.

The medical team cleared McQueen, and the on-ice product proved he was ready to hit the ice on all cylinders.

The Hockey News quoted Ducks GM Pat Verbeek regarding McQueen’s medical issues, saying:

“We dug deep and consulted our doctors, Mike Barwis, our sports science guy. There was a lot of due diligence put into this, into Roger, making sure that we did our homework. At the end of the day, we felt comfortable that he’s going to be able to overcome any of the setbacks he had last year.”

The fear is that putting McQueen through rigorous action could re-aggravate the injury that caused him to miss playing time during the WHL playoffs. That injury stemmed from McQueen pushing too hard to get back into playing shape following fractured vertebrae in his neck.

By the looks of things, McQueen is fine now. The hope is that whatever medical issues afflicted him this season are now in the past.

Overall, Roger McQueen had a successful run at the Ducks' development camp this year. The team is hopeful that he will be an impactful player sooner rather than later. The combination of size and skills he possesses could catapult McQueen into the upper echelon of NHL stars.

