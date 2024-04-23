How many playoff goals does Connor McDavid have? Looking at the Oilers captain's postseason numbers

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's point streak in the postseason has consistently been impressive, serving as a game-changer for the Edmonton Oilers.

In 49 games played, he has 29 goals, and 46 assists, which tallies to 75 points, being a plus+16 during that span. He has scored 11 powerplay goals and recorded 30 powerplay points, including 2 short-handed goals and 3 short-handed points.

McDavid has 14 penalty minutes while averaging 23:35 of ice time. He made 2 game-winning goals and 1 overtime goal with 175 shots on the net. He has a shooting percentage of 16.6% and maintains 46.4% in the faceoff circle.

Numbers of this caliber give the team a chance to compete. As the Oilers remain contenders in the hunt for the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, they are also one of the favorites to go the distance.

With a well-equipped roster assembled by general manager Ken Holland, the Oilers are set to possibly win it all.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are built to win the cup

The Edmonton Oilers are considered strong contenders for the Stanley Cup, with Connor McDavid leading the charge in the postseason. While the team's history may tell a different story, their current skill level gives them higher implications to make a deep run down the stretch.

In an interview with Gerry Moddejonge of the Edmonton Journal, Connor McDavid said:

“I think that’s all about going through the process. We’ve had failures in the playoffs and learned from those. Those two-minute lulls, you’ve got to find a way to get yourself out of them only giving up one, or whatever. You look at the game (Sunday) night in Vancouver, Nashville gives up two in 12 seconds and that’s Game 1.

“So, playoff hockey is lots about momentum and holding it while you have it, wrestling it back when you don’t and eliminating the mistakes to give it away. Those stretches of the game, obviously that’s not what we’re looking for and you’ve got to grab it before it causes too much damage.”

Today's matchup between the Oilers square and the Los Angeles Kings promises to be a spectacle.