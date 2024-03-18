"I called him out": Marc Methot thinks he got under Erik Karlsson's skin after latter slams Canadian media

Former NHLer Marc Methot has said that his tweet about Erik Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators was a deliberate attempt to provoke a reaction from the Penguins defenseman.

Methot said that during the game between the Pens and the Senators, he tweeted "Bring Erik Karlsson home," as the Pens defenseman has strong ties to Ottawa through his wife and extended family.

Marc Menthot admitted that he intended to tease Karlsson a bit, which seemed to have the desired effect, as Karlsson appeared uncomfortable addressing the topic in an interview.

The former NHLer indicated that he "called him out" through this action, suggesting that he may have unsettled the Penguins defenseman with his tweet. During an interview with TSN, Marc Methot talked about his tweet on Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators (as quoted by nhlrumors.com):

"Well, Pittsburgh was in town the other night. Obviously playing against the Ottawa Senators and just having watched that game and Pittsburgh being maybe a bit of an older team, I thought it’d be a good idea to go on Twitter, and just type ‘Bring Erik Karlsson home.’ That was essentially what I wrote."

"Obviously, Erik is from Sweden, but his wife is from Ottawa. He’s got a lot of extended family here. So it just made sense at the time, and it was almost sort of an attempt to troll him a little bit, and it obviously worked because he looked very uncomfortable in that interview answering those questions. "

So there’s no hiding when I’m around, obviously, I called him out. I haven’t heard from him just yet, but I’m sure I will soon.

Marc Methot also mentioned that the Canadian media can be very driven when it comes to digging into stories and staying up-to-date on the latest updates from the league.

He explained that the ongoing discussions about the Pens defenseman situation are like adding fuel to the fire, keeping the story alive and buzzing.

That comes after Erik Karlsson recently fired back at the Canadian media, accusing them of creating hypothetical scenarios just to keep the news cycle going.

Marc Methot shares his thoughts on Matt Rempe

Just 10 games into his rookie season, Matt Rempe of the New York Rangers has made a splash in the league. He made history by becoming the first player to debut in an outdoor NHL game last month.

Moreover, his debut ended with a fight against the Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers. Overall, in his brief 10-game career, Rempe has been kicked out twice, suspended once and engaged in seven fights.

Marc Methot said about Rempe:

"This Rempe fella is going to be a problem. What’s worse is now he knows he can go toe to toe with anyone. Scary."

