“I can agree with this one" “Too much money”: NHL fans react as St. Louis Blues re-sign Pavel Buchnevich to massive $48 Million deal

Forward Pavel Buchnevich will be staying put in St. Louis after agreeing to a six-year, $48 million extension on Tuesday, NHL.com reports. The extension ends speculation about Pavel Buchnevich’s future in St. Louis, ensuring he remains a key part of the organization for the foreseeable future.

As soon as news of the extension broke, a flurry of fan reactions hit social media, casting doubt on whether the St. Louis Blues had made a wise decision. Here’s a look at some choice comments on Pavel Buchnevich’s contract extension.

“Too much money for first liner with hardly any goals,” a fan Tweeted.

“I am afraid to look. Somebody please tell me there is no NTC,” a fan chimed in.

“Will Doug ever learn to stop signing long term deals with guys in their 30s?” this fan posted.

However, not all comments showed doubt regarding the Blues’ most recent signing. Plenty of fans voiced their support for Pavel Buchnevich, hoping the signing would lead to a new era of competitiveness in St. Louis. Let’s look at what these fans had to say:

“Wow. Good job, Army!” this fan weighed in.

“Great deal to keep Buchnevich in St Louis long term,” a fan opined.

“I can agree with this one,” another fan expressed.

The 29-year-old Buchnevich will look to continue building on past success as the Blues look to emerge from a retool this upcoming season. Fans hope this signing is the beginning of new things to come.

Pavel Buchnevich key part of the Blues’ retool

During last season’s trade deadline, the St. Louis Blues reportedly listened to offers for Buchnevich. However, the asking price for the Russian forward was believed to be astronomical. According to The Athletic, the Blues were looking for a first-round pick and a high-end prospect as part of the return.

However, the Blues did not deal Buchnevich in an attempt to quell speculation that the Blues were actually in a rebuild.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong addressed the matter, stating per The Athletic:

“Retool, re-whatever you want to call it.”

Buchnevich’s new extension signals the Blues are not quitting, at least not now. As The Athletic stated:

“Keeping him (Buchnevich) would stay in line with what Armstrong has been preaching about the fan base not wanting to endure a lengthy rebuild.”

Given that the team has committed to Buchnevich long-term, the message to fans is that the Blues are going for it this season. So, it remains to be seen what other moves St. Louis makes to round out its roster.

