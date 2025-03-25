  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • "I heard it with my own ears" - NHL insider weighs in on Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube's foul-mouthed outburst at practice

"I heard it with my own ears" - NHL insider weighs in on Maple Leafs HC Craig Berube's foul-mouthed outburst at practice

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Mar 25, 2025 15:22 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn
Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) scores on an empty net as Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) defends during the third period of their game at Bridgestone Arena. (Credit: IMAGN)

NHL insider Chris Johnston confirmed that Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube did go on a profanity-laced rant during team practice on Monday. Speaking as a guest on TSN’s “First Up” podcast on Tuesday, Johnston said he had seen the incident personally while attending the practice session.

Ad
“I was at the practice, and it wasn’t a rumor. I heard it with my own ears," Johnston said. “I think he was just setting the tone. It was very early, maybe the first or second drill of practice. The Leafs had a day off Sunday after playing Saturday night in Nashville, so it felt like he wanted to establish something right away.” [3:25 onwards here]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Leafs have had a mixed March, winning five and losing six games. They were on a three-game winning streak, including a thrilling 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday. However, they slumped to a 5-2 defeat against the Nashville Predators on Saturday after initially going 2-0 up in the game.

Fans and analysts slammed the Maple Leafs for their performance in Saturday’s game. Berube also criticized the players’ performance.

Ad
“I haven’t seen the mental mistakes like we made tonight in a while,” Berube said after the game via NHL. “So we’ll look at it, we’ll discuss it with our team and go over things.”

Apparently, Berube was unhappy with the players’ performance during Monday's practice and wasn’t shy about letting them know how unhappy he was.

Ad
“Berube mentioned that he thought things improved after that moment," Johnston added, recalling Monday’s events. "But yeah, he stopped everything, used a few words we’d have to censor on SportsCenter, and definitely got everyone's attention."

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube shares the reason behind his tirade

Speaking to reporters after practice on Monday, Berube told them he had issues with the players’ execution on the ice.

Ad
"Execution. That is all. I didn’t like the execution," Berube said, per Maple Leafs Hot Stove. "The passing wasn’t very sharp. It got better, but it is just the mindset coming in. After a day off, sometimes, it’s a little sleepy, and the execution is not good."

This is Berube’s first season in charge of the Leafs. He was appointed after the franchise sacked Sheldon Keefe following its first-round playoff exit last season.

The Maple Leafs currently hold the dubious record for going the longest without winning a Stanley Cup. The drought is at 56 seasons right now.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by R. Elahi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी