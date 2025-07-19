"I'm spoiled": Evander Kane's fiancee Mara melts over her son's adorable gesture of care for mom

On Friday, Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane’s fiancee Mara Teigen shared a couple of heartwarming moments featuring her sons Hendrix and Iverson on her Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Mara captured an early morning cuddle session with two of her kids. One of them was holding a fluffy white stuffed animal close while lying next to his brother.

“6 am snuggles 🥰,” she wrote in the caption.

Another story showed Mara receiving a mini manicure from one of them as he painted her nails. A pink and leopard-print play nail kit was visible beside them. Mara captioned it, writing:

“I’m spoiled 🥰😘”

via Instagram/@marateigen

Evander Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen share three children together, two sons, Iverson and Hendrix, and a daughter Penelope Monroe Kane born in March this year. The couple got engaged in September 2024, and their kids were there during the proposal.

Before Mara, Kane was married to Anna Kane in 2018, with whom he has a daughter named Kensington.

Evander Kane's fiancee Mara shares how protective the kids are of their baby sister

Evander Kane and his partner Mara Teigen are settling as a family of six following the birth of their baby girl, Penelope. Earlier this year during an interview with People magazine, Mara shared how much the kids love their baby sister.

She mentioned that Kensington, the oldest at five years old, has already taken on the role of a protective big sister.

"If they hear her make a noise, they're like, 'Penelope!'" Teigen said. "They run over and they're like 'Is she okay?' And our oldest, Kensington, is beyond big sister sweet, [and] just wants to protect her."

Mara also shared one story how their son Hendrix stood protectively in front of Penelope when the nanny approached with a pacifier once.

"No, back away. Back away,'" she said. "He was [like] 'Mine,' and was totally standing in front of her, protecting her. It was so cute."

Kane also mentioned how sweet it was to see the children giving their newborn sister hugs and kisses.

"They're doting on their baby sister," Kane said. "They're very curious, and want to hold her hand, and give her lots of hugs, and kisses. It's very sweet to see."

Both Mara and Evander shared that their family now feels complete. Mara had always hoped to have a daughter and with Penelope’s arrival, she mentioned that her wish came true.

