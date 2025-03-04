"I really wish I was Mika": Mika Zibanejad's wife Irma envious of Rangers star linking up with Italian soccer legends Andrea Pirlo and Marco Materazzi

Italian soccer legends Andrea Pirlo and Marco Materazzi swapped jerseys with New York Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad on Monday. The two Serie A icons were in attendance at Madison Square Garden to watch the Rangers vs. Islanders game.

Zibanejad’s wife, Irma Helin, shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories of her husband swapping shirts with the two soccer legends. In her first story, where Andre Pirlo held Zibanejad’s Rangers No. 93 and Mika held Pirlo’s iconic Juventus No. 21, she wrote:

“I wish I was Mika”

via Instagram /@irmahelinzibanejad

In the next, Mika posed with Pirlo and Materazzi, who held his Inter Milan’s No. 23, Irma added:

“I really wish I was Mika”

via Instagram /@irmahelinzibanejad

In the last picture, both Pirlo and Materazzi held Mika Zibanejad’s No. 93 jersey and Irma was emphatic. She wrote:

“REALLY!!!!!”

via Instagram /@irmahelinzibanejad

She also posted the three pictures on her X account with the caption:

“Grabbarna” in Swedish, which translates to “The boys”.

Irma Helin is a former Swedish soccer player, currently working as a sports analyst. Irma played as a midfielder and had a professional career with clubs like Djurgårdens IF, Piteå IF and Linköpings FC. She also played for Sweden’s national team, earning one cap in 2016.

Helin retired from professional football in January 2020. After retiring, she became a football expert and analyst for Discovery Sports.

Mika and Irma have been married since August 2021. In August 2023, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ella.

Mika Zibanejad and Irma Helin attended Rangers annual Casino Night

Earlier last month, Rangers alternate captain Mika Zibanejad and Irma Helin attended the team’s annual Casino Night gala. The event, held at Cipriani Wall Street, was a formal fundraiser hosted by the Rangers and presented by Caesars Sportsbook.

It took place from 6 to 10 PM and featured a casino-style setup. Rangers players participated in various activities with their partners.

Expand Tweet

Irma shared a few glimpses of their special evening on her Instagram stories, posting polaroid pictures of the couple dressed up for the event. Mika wore a maroon velvet suit jacket and a black bow tie, while Irma looked elegant in a black outfit. She also shared mirror selfies of the couple, likely taken at home before the event.

The charity fundraiser benefits the Garden of Dreams Foundation, which supports children in the society facing challenges.

