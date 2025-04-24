"I see just mistakes, gift-wrapping opportunities": Oilers HC gets critical about team's costly defensive errors in first two games

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch was not happy after the team’s Game 2 loss to the Kings. The Kings won Game 2 by a score of 6-2. They scored three power play goals and took another early 3-0 lead. The Kings outshot the Oilers 31-26 and even controlled with faceoffs with 52.2% chances. There were lapses in the D-zone and O-zone, which the team didn't control.

Speaking about the Oilers' failure to guard their net, Knoblauch said most of the goals were caused by defensive mistakes.

[1:29] "The last two games, five on the special teams—that's obviously a big part of it," Knoblauch told reporters. "The other one is just mistakes. I don't necessarily see LA making plays to beat us. I see just mistakes, gift-wrapping opportunities. That's different.

"If they make a heck of a play and they're able to score goals, you tip your hat and say there's not much we can do. But I don't think I've seen very much of that. I think it's been mostly gaffs that have cost us."

Adrian Kempe had two goals and two assists for Los Angeles. The Oilers gave up six goals again after losing Game 1 by a 6-5 score.

Knoblauch was also asked about special teams as a concern. It was the Oilers' special teams that allowed them to defeat the LA Kings in their last three playoff series wins. But now, the positions have changed this season. Over the last two games, the Kings are 3-for-5 on power play, whereas the Oilers are 0-for-5.

[0:58] "Well absolutely (special teams are a concern)," Knoblauch said. "If we have to have an opportunity to turn this thing around, it's special teams. But, you look at the goals against —there’s certain things that we can do better. Not that we have to change our system, but we just need, uh, to elevate some of the—our play when we're mostly killing."

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch talked about allowing 12 goals over two games

Stuart Skinner allowed five goals before being replaced in Game 2. Calvin Pickard came in and gave up one goal on three shots. Speaking about allowing 12 goals in two games, Knoblauch talked about defensive improvement.

[0:13] "Absolutely. You don't have much chance of winning if you're giving up, uh, you know, maybe three goals—ideally it's maybe two or less," Knoblauch said. "And, especially against a team that's very good defensively, don't give up many goals against—just makes our job a lot harder.

Kris Knoblauch said the team defended well during the first 40 minutes of Game 2. He felt their five-on-five play was solid early. But those mistakes (on power play) made it hard for the team to keep up.

Edmonton now trails 2-0 in the series, and Game 3 is on Friday in Edmonton.

