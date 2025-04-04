"I've been cancelled twice now": J.T. Miller's wife Natalie expresses frustration over major hiccup in ordering from Etsy

New York Rangers forward J.T. Miller’s wife, Natalie Miller, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her frustration with the online marketplace Etsy.

Ad

She posted a story mentioning that every time she tries to place an order, the platform cancels it and even blocks her account. Natalie shared an image of an acrylic name sign that read "Birgit" with a small flower next to it and wrote:

“Can someone please tell me why everytime I order something off etsy is cancels all my orders and blocks my account?”

Ad

Trending

Natalie said that after being canceled twice, she was now done ordering from Etsy. She then reached out to her followers and asked if anyone could help her with contacting sellers directly for the products she was looking for.

“Also I’m done putting in orders on there bc I’ve been cancelled twice now - if anyone has a contact that does 3D acrylic names for place settings and a flower box welcome sign,” she added.

Ad

Natalie and J.T. Miller is currently living in New York with their three kids after his trade to the Rangers from the Canucks on January 31 this year. The family initially lived with Miller’s childhood friend Rangers teammate Vincent Trocheck’s family for 12 days until moving to their new place after the trade.

J.T. Miller’s wife shares a look at her special ‘trade gift’

Earlier this week, Natalie Miller received a sweet gift hamper from the partners of his former Vancouver Canucks teammates. She shared a few snaps of the gift on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

Ad

One of the pictures showed a gift box, a small bouquet, and a white envelope with her name on it.

“Trade gift 🫶 Thank you to my Canucks girlies 💙💚,” she captioned the story.

Among the gifts was a red Valentino Garavani box, which Natalie revealed contained a gold-toned bracelet. The bracelet featured a chain-link design with a sparkling "V" logo of the brand at the center. She expressed how excited and grateful she was for the gifts in the caption of one of the stories:

Ad

“Crying, puking, throwing up lol”

In a previous Instagram Q&A session last month, Natalie discussed her family’s move from Vancouver to New York after J.T. Miller’s trade to the Rangers in January. She mentioned missing the food, friends, and scenery from Vancouver, but said being closer to family in the USA was the best part of the transition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama