"I can't wait to marry you": Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan Leigh pens heartfelt Valentine's Day message with video from their engagement 

Hockey star Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan Leigh shared a heartwarming Valentine's Day message on Instagram.

Alongside a video montage of special moments from their relationship and engagement, Jordan wrote:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my guy. I can’t wait to marry you!”

The post gave followers a glimpse into the couple's relationship. The video shows Patrik and Jordan playing and laughing together, culminating in the emotional moment when Patrik proposed.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2024 and the wedding is set for this June.

Along with offering fans a look at her relationship, Jordan Leigh often gives glimpses into her life as a hockey WAG. Recently, she worked with other players' wives and girlfriends to create custom "Suomi WAG Jackets" to show their support for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament.

The stylish dark blue trench coats featured each player's number and name. She posted a video modeling a jacket to support her fiancé. Even though Finland fell to Team USA 6-1 in their first matchup Thursday, their wives and girlfriends cheered them on in style.

Patrik Laine’s fiancée Jordan shares her experience living in Montreal

When Patrik Laine was traded to the Montreal Canadiens last year, it meant a big move for his fiancée Jordan Leigh as well. In a recent Instagram Q&A, she opened up about her experience moving to Montreal and how they have adjusted to their new city.

According to Leigh, the couple is loving Montreal so far. She said it's been great living in a bigger city setting again, calling Montreal one of her favorite cities she's ever lived in.

Leigh also had high praise for Laine's new team, the Canadiens:

"The team is amazing, the fans are incredible, the girls here are awesome that are with the teams, I feel like I'm making lot of really good friends. And, yeah, fans, you guys are really, really supportive. It's incredible, some of you even made me birthday cards last week, which is so sweet."

Jordan Leigh has been actively involved with the Montreal community, often participating in events for her mental health initiative, From Us To You. She said the level of support from fans for the program has been heartwarming.

