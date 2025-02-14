Patrik Laine's fiancee Jordan reveals Team Finland's "Suomi WAG Jackets" for 4 Nations Face-Off

Patrik Laine's fiancée Jordan Leigh revealed Team Finland's "Suomi WAG Jackets," which were designed for the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament.

The stylish trench coats were created by Jordan, and Roope Hintz's wife Kristina and Julia to show their support for the Finnish national team.

Jordan Instagram Story: Credit: @lifebyjordanleigh

Jordan gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of the jackets when she posted a video of her friend Christina modeling one. The coats are dark blue with the number of each player printed on the bottom.

Jordan Instagram Story: Credit: @lifebyjordanleigh

The left sleeve reads "four," while the right sleeve says "Nations," in an homage to the name of the tournament. The back of the jackets have "Suomi", the Finnish name for Finland, embroidered across the shoulders. The collar also features the last name of each player on the Finnish roster.

The WAG jackets were unveiled just in time for Finland's matchup against Team USA on Thursday, which Finland lost 6-1 to the Americans.

Jordan Leigh previously shared details about her upcoming wedding to Patrik Laine in June this year. The two got engaged in August 2024.

Patrik Laine’s fiancee Jordan opens up about life in Montreal

Jordan Leigh opened up about her experience moving to Montreal after Patrik Laine was traded to the Canadiens last year.

In an Instagram Q&A session with fans, Leigh discussed how the move has been for her and Laine in terms of the team, fans and the city.

Jordan Instagram Story: Credit: @lifebyjordanleigh

When asked how the couple is liking Montreal, Leigh had nothing but praise. She said:

"We are loving Montreal so far, Patty absolutely loves the hockey here and he loves the city. I love the city, it's great to be in a bigger city setting. It's one of my favorite cities that I lived in so far honestly in my entire life."

Leigh went on to compliment the Canadiens team and fans:

"The team is amazing, the fans are incredible, the girls here are awesome that are with the teams, I feel like I'm making lot of really good friends. And, yeah, fans, you guys are really, really supportive. It's incredible, some of you even made me birthday cards last week, which is so sweet."

Leigh emphasized how supportive and welcoming Canadiens fans have been, even getting involved with her mental health initiative called From Us To You.

