"If Bubbles designed a bowling jacket": Lexi Brown has her say on Toronto Maple Leafs 'WAG jackets' for 2023-24 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Stanley Cup playoffs are in full swing and quite like last year, the Toronto Maple Leafs 'WAG jackets' have made their playoff debuts. The 2023-24 edition of the jackets made an appearance during Game 3 of their first-round matchup against the Boston Bruins.

Lexi LaFleur Brown, wife of former NHLer J.T. Brown, had her say on the design on X. She likened the design of the jacket to something that Bubbles, the Powerpuff Girl, might create:

“If Bubbles the Powerpuff Girl designed a bowling jacket. This is the first jacket I’ve seen that I wish had some bling on it, but considering Leaf WAGs don’t all get to sit together during the game because fans are so “passionate”, I don’t blame them for going discreet. CUTE 8/10."

Brown responded in the comments, discussing why the group doesn't sit together during games.:

“Maybe things have changed, but no. They get spread out around the rink in groups because fans can be too much."

Given that fans have a reputation for being quite reactionary, the family members of the players often try to keep away from exposure during games.

Toronto Maple Leafs 2024 'WAG Jackets' design

This season’s jackets are a vibrant shade of blue. It features the Toronto Maple Leafs' name inside a white maple leaf outline on the back.

On the left front crest area of the jacket, the player's numbers are embroidered, matching up with their partners on the ice. The sleeves of the jacket have crisp white circular stripes that complement the blue.

The Leafs will be hoping these jackets can bring them luck in the playoffs, as the team seeks its first Stanley Cup win since the 1966/67 season. First up is the tall task of getting past the Boston Bruins in Round 1. The Maple Leafs are 2-1 down in the series following a 4-2 loss on Wednesday and will be looking to bounce back in a crucial Game 4 on Saturday.