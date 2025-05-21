In Photos: Ahead of summer wedding, Nick Suzuki’s fiancee and bride-to-be Caitlin's enjoys girls weekend trip to Grand Bend

Habs captain Nick Suzuki and his fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald got engaged last year in April. The couple are set to tie the knot this summer.
On Tuesday, Caitlin shared a special carousel of pictures on her Instagram featuring her pre-wedding celebrations. In the caption, she wrote:
“Girls weekends forever💃🏼”
The group spent their weekend in Grand Bend, Ontario. One of the pictures showed Caitlin and her friends walking down a stone path toward the lake. Another saw Caitlin and a friend cozy indoors, sipping drinks.
The next shot displayed a spread of food and drinks, with flatbread, cheese, fruit and a flight of cocktails. Caitlin posed solo in another click toasting with a bottle in hand, wearing a soft, flowy outfit. Another slide featured silver "BRIDE" balloons surrounded by pink and white decorations.
The final clip showed Caitlin and her five friends all dressed in colorful dresses, smiling on a lakeside deck in front of a cottage.
Nick Suzuki’s fiancee opened up on how good he is at board games
Earlier this year, Caitlin Fitzgerald made an appearance on the “Never Offside with Julie & Cat” podcast. During the episode, she talked about Suzuki’s surprising talent for board games.
She mentioned that he wins so often, she avoids playing games like Scrabble with him.
“He is, it's really annoying. So I don't like to play games with him,” Caitlin said. “No matter what it is, he always wins and it's so annoying. Like I won't play Scrabble with him. I don't, I don't like playing games with him at all.”
When asked if there’s anything Suzuki isn’t good at, Caitlin pointed to cooking.
“Okay, there we go. He sucks at cooking. He can cook, not that well. If I was like, ‘Nick make dinner’, he'd make dinner. But I prefer to eat what I make,” she explained.
Caitlin also recalled a memory from a group activity based on the show Squid Game, where Suzuki was the only one to win. She joked that in a real scenario, he’d be the last one standing.
“One of the videos I went back to look at of us was when we did the squid games. And Nick was the only one that won. We all would have died,” Fitzgerald said.
The Never Offside podcast is hosted by Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli, the wives of NHL players Jeff Petry and Tyler Toffoli. It gives fans a glimpse into the everyday lives of hockey families, covering topics like travel, family life and more.
