In Photos: Ahead of summer wedding, Nick Suzuki’s fiancee and bride-to-be Caitlin's enjoys girls weekend trip to Grand Bend

Habs captain Nick Suzuki and his fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald got engaged last year in April. The couple are set to tie the knot this summer.

Ad

On Tuesday, Caitlin shared a special carousel of pictures on her Instagram featuring her pre-wedding celebrations. In the caption, she wrote:

“Girls weekends forever💃🏼”

The group spent their weekend in Grand Bend, Ontario. One of the pictures showed Caitlin and her friends walking down a stone path toward the lake. Another saw Caitlin and a friend cozy indoors, sipping drinks.

Ad

Trending

The next shot displayed a spread of food and drinks, with flatbread, cheese, fruit and a flight of cocktails. Caitlin posed solo in another click toasting with a bottle in hand, wearing a soft, flowy outfit. Another slide featured silver "BRIDE" balloons surrounded by pink and white decorations.

The final clip showed Caitlin and her five friends all dressed in colorful dresses, smiling on a lakeside deck in front of a cottage.

Ad

Nick Suzuki’s fiancee opened up on how good he is at board games

Earlier this year, Caitlin Fitzgerald made an appearance on the “Never Offside with Julie & Cat” podcast. During the episode, she talked about Suzuki’s surprising talent for board games.

She mentioned that he wins so often, she avoids playing games like Scrabble with him.

Ad

“He is, it's really annoying. So I don't like to play games with him,” Caitlin said. “No matter what it is, he always wins and it's so annoying. Like I won't play Scrabble with him. I don't, I don't like playing games with him at all.”

When asked if there’s anything Suzuki isn’t good at, Caitlin pointed to cooking.

Ad

“Okay, there we go. He sucks at cooking. He can cook, not that well. If I was like, ‘Nick make dinner’, he'd make dinner. But I prefer to eat what I make,” she explained.

Caitlin also recalled a memory from a group activity based on the show Squid Game, where Suzuki was the only one to win. She joked that in a real scenario, he’d be the last one standing.

Ad

“One of the videos I went back to look at of us was when we did the squid games. And Nick was the only one that won. We all would have died,” Fitzgerald said.

The Never Offside podcast is hosted by Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli, the wives of NHL players Jeff Petry and Tyler Toffoli. It gives fans a glimpse into the everyday lives of hockey families, covering topics like travel, family life and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama