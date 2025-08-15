  • home icon
  In Photos: Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya shares glimpses from Ovi Cup afterparty in Moscow

In Photos: Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya shares glimpses from Ovi Cup afterparty in Moscow

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 15, 2025 11:30 GMT
Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya shares glimpses from Ovi Cup afterparty in Moscow [via IG/@nastyashubskaya]

This year’s Ovi Cup tournament wrapped up with a gala match at the Mytishchi Arena earlier last week. On Thursday, Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya Ovechkina shared a series of stories from the Ovi Cup afterparty in Moscow.

The first few stories saw her posing with friends at a dinner table, taking selfies and enjoying drinks. In the later shots, Ovechkin was seen posing with her in a casual white T-shirt, black jogger-style pants and black sneakers, while Nastasiya wore a sleek black blazer over a black top paired with light blue high-waisted jeans and pointed black stilettos.

via Instagram /@nastyashubskaya
via Instagram /@nastyashubskaya

One photo showed them posing together in front of a lemon-themed backdrop with another guest. Another captured them standing alongside two friends inside the venue. The next snap featured the couple in a larger group photo set against an Italian-style backdrop with a yellow Vespa prop and baskets of lemons.

via Instagram/@nastyashubskaya
via Instagram/@nastyashubskaya

The Ovi Cup is an annual youth hockey tournament founded by Alex Ovechkin which brings together around two dozen junior teams from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. It wraps up each summer with a star-studded gala match featuring NHL and KHL legends, friends of Ovechkin, and even his own family.

Alex Ovechkin’s son Sergei scored a poker in Ovi Cup gala match

The 2025 gala match saw Alex Ovechkin’s team defeat their rivals 11-7 in an entertaining high-scoring affair. The standout performance of the day came from Ovechkin’s six-year-old son Sergei who scored four goals and charmed the crowd with his trademark “laces out” skate style reminiscent of his father.

Alex himself got on the board with one goal, while Evgeni Malkin recorded a hat-trick and Matvei Michkov netted two. One of Sergei’s goals came from an Ovechkin assist. The star-studded lineup also featured Kirill Kaprizov, Pavel Datsyuk and Dmitry Orlov.

Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya was in attendance at the arena on the night. She later shared several stories on her Instagram including the clip of the goal where the father-son duo linked up before Sergei’s shot hit the net.

In the youth tournament segment, CSKA’s junior squad emerged as champions as they defeated Ak Bars’ youngsters in the final. Individual honors went to Maxim Trofimov as top scorer, Makar Grinkevich as best forward, Stepan Solovyov as best goaltender and Daniil Sashnikov as best defender.

