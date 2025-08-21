In Photos: Alex Ovechkin and wife Nastasiya celebrate eldest son Sergei's 7th birthday bash

This week, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and his wife Nastasiya celebrated their eldest son Sergei’s 7th birthday. On Wednesday, Nastasiya shared a carousel of pictures from the party on her Instagram.One of the shots showed Sergei smiling in a beige shirt and cap as he unwrapped gifts. Another photo saw Nastasiya posing with Sergei and his younger brother Ilya in front of a colorful Minecraft-themed backdrop, while a separate family picture captured Ovechkin, Nastasiya and their two boys all together.“Happy birthday to our favorite boy! Be the happiest you can be🤍,” read the caption of the post, translated from Russian.Nastasiya posed with just the kids in another frame surrounded by balloons and decorations. The carousel also included a warm father-daughter photo of Nastasiya with her dad, Russian film director Kirill Shubsky. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe final image featured a large family gathering around Sergei’s birthday cake which was designed like a Minecraft tower and displayed his name on it.Alex Ovechkin and family wrapped up the 2025 Ovi CupLast week, the annual Ovi Cup wrapped up at Mytishchi Arena with its traditional gala match and closing events in Moscow. On Thursday, Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya Ovechkina shared photos from the afterparty on her Instagram stories.Early pictures showed her seated with friends at dinner, later joined by Ovechkin.One snapshot captured them posing against a lemon-themed backdrop with a fellow guest, while another showed the pair smiling alongside friends indoors. A larger group photo later featured the Ovechkins in front of an Italian-inspired backdrop complete with a yellow Vespa prop and baskets of lemons.On the ice, Ovechkin’s team won 11-7 in the gala match that featured NHL and KHL stars alongside friends and family. While names like Evgeni Malkin, who netted a hat-trick, Matvei Michkov and Kirill Kaprizov were on the ice, Sergei Ovechkin stole the show..Sergei scored four goals including one set up by his dad and he showed off Ovechkin’s signature “laces out” skate style of the night. Alex Ovechkin also added a goal of his own. Nastasiya, watching from the stands, later reposted the clip of Sergei’s goal off his father’s assist on her stories.Meanwhile, the youth tournament crowned CSKA’s junior squad as champions after they defeated Ak Bars’ youngsters in the final. Maxim Trofimov finished as top scorer, Makar Grinkevich was named best forward, Stepan Solovyov earned best goaltender and Daniil Sashnikov took home best defender honors.