In Photos: Bespoke Montreal Canadiens leather playoff jackets sported by Patrik Laine, Nick Suzuki's fiancees and partners of other players

The Canadiens secured their second win in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs beating the Washington Capitals 6-3 in Game 3 on Saturday. Partners of several Habs players were in attendance at Bell Centre during the game, sporting matching playoff jackets.

Habs captain Nick Suzkui’s fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald shared a series of stories on her Instagram account on Saturday featuring their gameday experience. One of the stories showed Caitlin and the group wearing their matching red Canadiens jackets with players’ names and numbers on the back.

via Instagram/@caitlinfitzgerald

The story was originally posted by Habs forward Jake Evans’ wife Emily.

Caitlin then shared a short clip that saw the group heading through the parking area of Bell Centre. The third story showed the whole group posing together outside Bell Centre, including Patrik Liane’s fiancee Jordan Leigh.

It has been a longstanding tradition among the partners of NHL players to sport matching custom jackets during the playoffs. This year’s jackets featured the colors red and white. On the back, each had a large white number and the last name of a Canadiens player, while the left sleeve featured a white Canadiens logo patch.

Nick Suzuki’s fiancee once disclosed what Habs’ captain ‘sucks at’

Earlier this year, Nick Suzuki’s fiancee Caitlin Fitzgerald made an appearance on the "Never Offside with Julie & Cat" podcast. During the episode, Caitlin shared that Suzuki is highly skilled at almost every board game, often winning to the point that she avoids playing any game with him.

“He is, it's really annoying. So I don't like to play games with him. No matter what it is, he always wins and it's so annoying. Like I won't play Scrabble with him. I don't, I don't like playing games with him at all,” she said.

When asked if there was anything Suzuki was not good at, Caitlin shared that it was cooking.

“Okay, there we go. He sucks at cooking. He can cook, not that well. If I was like, ‘Nick make dinner’, he'd make dinner. But I prefer to eat what I make,” she explained.

The "Never Offside with Julie & Cat" podcast is hosted by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry’s wife Jules and Cat Toffoli, who is the wife of Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli. The show gives a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of NHL players’ spouses, where they discuss topics such as family life, travel and game day routines.

