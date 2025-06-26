In Photos: Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, others fly to Bahamas with their significant others after Stanley Cup win

The Florida Panthers Stanley Cup celebrations are still going on in full swing. This week, Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart and a few other Panthers flew to the Bahamas with their families and significant others to enjoy a getaway.

On Wednesday, Matthew Tkachuk posted a series of stories on his Instagram showing the group inside a private jet all wearing matching blue caps. He thanked the flight service in the caption.

Another click saw the group posing around a pool table at Footprints Beach Bar & Grill.

“Bahamas done right,” Tkachuk captioned the story.

Later, the crew was spotted outside a Dairy Queen, eating ice cream. In the caption, Tkachuk wrote:

“Thanks for welcoming me into the 🍨🍦 squad,” and tagged Brad Marchand.

via Instagram/@matthew_tkachuk

Marchand’s wife Katrina also reposted a couple of stories. One of the stories saw the Panthers families standing on the tarmac in front of the private jet.

via Instagram /@kasloane, @bmarch63

Another story showed Katrina and the ladies dressed up for an evening out while they posed in front of a resort-style hotel surrounded by tropical plants. Brad Marchand also posted a click from the jet photo where he thanked the private flight service for the trip to the Bahamas.

Matthew Tkachuk reveals Panthers were comped $500k bill at Miami night club

Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers have been making the most of the moment since winning the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers. Earlier this week, one of their stops was the Miami nightclub E11EVEN where the Panthers celebrated in style.

During Tuesday’s episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, former NHLer Ryan Whitney asked Brad Marchand about a moment after their Miami nightclub outing.

“What were you going back in E11EVEN to do when (Aleksander) Barkov grabbed you by the shoulder and said, 'It's over, Marchy, the night's done.'”

In response, Marchand joked that no one walks out of E11EVEN unless they’re “kicked out.” Matthew Tkachuk then explained he had gone back to settle the bill but quickly realized the club had comped $500,000 for the team.

"He was going to pay and then realized that it was a $500K comp," Tkachuk said.

Sam Reinhart then added that they’re always treated well there and called the club “classy.”

The Panthers have been celebrating all week with the Cup leaidng up to the victory parade in the city. The team had even dented the trophy during their early clebrations, which captain Aleksander Barkov didn't seem too worried about.

