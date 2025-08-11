In Photos: Brad Marchand's sister Rebecca celebrates 'honeymoon moments' with wife Heather in picturesque Italian locations

Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca and her partner Heather Tillsley are enjoying their post-wedding downtime in Italy. This weekend, Rebecca shared a carousel of pictures from their European vacay on her Instagram.The first photo showed the couple seated in front of the Fontana dell’Acqua Paola, a Baroque monumental fountain located on Janiculum Hill in Rome, Italy. The next few images featured a scenic poolside view overlooking the coastline, garden paths with terracotta pots and a colorful shrimp salad served alongside a drink.“Honeymoon moments 🤍,” she captioned the post.The next shot showed Rebecca holding an orange cocktail, followed by a nighttime street click where she and Heather walked hand in hand.Other pictures included sunny views from a boat ride, a vibrant nighttime harbor scene and a shaded beach cabana with white curtains. One image showed a rocky shoreline with tables set right at the water’s edge, another captured a pastel-toned seaside village. The next slide showed Rebecca walking down a garden-lined road. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe carousel also featured Heather golfing on a green course, a landscaped terrace with manicured hedges and Rebecca in sunglasses smiling while holding two bright orange drinks.Brad Marchand and family attended sister Rebecca’s wedding in ItalyEarlier last month, Brad Marchand’s sister, Rebecca Marchand, married her partner, Heather, in a picturesque outdoor ceremony in Orvieto, Italy. The wedding was held at the Decugnano dei Barbi estate and brought together close friends and family for a week of celebrations.Rebecca later shared a dramatic black-and-white reel from the party with a cinematic mafia-family flair. Set to Lana Del Rey’s Radio, the video showed the newlyweds seated at the center, surrounded by the Marchand family dressed in sharp formalwear and matching black sunglasses.Brad Marchand and his brother Jeff added to the vibe by puffing on cigars as the camera panned out to capture the whole family in a perfect pose.In her caption, Rebecca simply wrote:“Family 🤍.”The bride also gave fans an inside look at her wedding week through Instagram stories. One photo showed her in a white gown posing indoors with her parents, Lynn and Kevin. Another featured a sweet moment with her siblings, Jeff, Melissa and Brad. A lighthearted shot captioned “The 3 boys &amp; Dad” showed her with her father and brothers.Guests enjoyed live music during the outdoor reception, with plenty of dancing, including Brad’s young daughter Sawyer, who twirled around in a floral dress. Melissa Marchand also posted a photo of Rebecca with her brothers and dad taken just before the ceremony.