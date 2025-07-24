In Photos: Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca recaps her wedding's welcome party at picturesque Italian location with friends & family

  • home icon
By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Jul 24, 2025 07:12 GMT
Rebecca recaps her wedding's welcome party at picturesque Italian location with friends & family [via IG/@marchandrealtor]

On Wednesday, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca Marchand shared a series of pictures from her wedding welcome party with partner Heather Tillsley at Decugnano dei Barbi in Italy.

In one of the photos, Rebecca and Heather were seen sharing a kiss under a tall tree. Rebecca wore a white embroidered dress while Heather wore a blue tank top with white floral pants. Another photo showed them seated on stone steps.

“These people & this place 🤍Welcome party part one,” Rebecca captioned the post.

A black-and-white image captured the couple walking toward the villa with their friends. Another picture focused on the entrance to the venue framed by tall cypress trees and a welcome sign standing in the middle.

One sweet photo showed Rebecca hugging two young members of the Marchand family including Brad Marchand’s daughter Sawyer. A wide shot displayed the outdoor dinner setup with a long table elegantly arranged in the open surrounded by green hills.

There was also a group photo of family members posing together in colorful summer clothes. Another shot showed a wooden signboard with the day’s event details including the welcome time and suggested dress code.

Her brothers Jeff and Bard Marchand were seen laughing and chatting in another picture while seated outdoors. A close-up of the full dinner table showed candles, glassware and place settings lined up.

One click saw live musicians performing at the event, featuring a trio dressed in straw hats and suspenders playing the accordion and guitar. The final slide showed a group of young kids including Brad Marchand’s kids Sawyer and Rue dressed in white and floral outfits inside a wine cellar next to large wine barrels.

Brad Marchand and family aura farm at Rebecca’s wedding

Last week, Rebecca Marchand married her partner Heather in Orvieto, Italy. The wedding was held outdoors and attended by close family and friends.

On Saturday, Rebecca posted a black-and-white video from the celebration showing the Marchand family dressed in formal outfits and black sunglasses. Set to Lana Del Rey’s “Radio,” the reel gave off a dramatic mafia-style vibe where Rebecca and Heather were seated in the center, with the whole Marchand family surrounding them.

Brad and their brother Jeff were seen smoking cigars as the camera panned to show the full family setup. Rebecca captioned the video with a simple:

“Family 🤍.”

Earlier, Rebecca also posted photos from her bridal shower, which took place last month. Rebecca Marchand is a real estate agent by profession and celebrated her 8th work anniversary this year.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
