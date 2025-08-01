  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Brad Marchand
  • In Photos: Brad Marchand's wife Katrina enjoys BM63 Stanley Cup Party to the fullest with family & friends

In Photos: Brad Marchand's wife Katrina enjoys BM63 Stanley Cup Party to the fullest with family & friends

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 01, 2025 06:23 GMT
Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand's wife Katrina enjoys BM63 Stanley Cup Party to the fullest with family & friends [via IG/@kasloane]

On Thursday, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand's wife Katrina Marchand reposted a series of Instagram stories from the “BM63 Stanley Cup party” held on July 30. The event was hosted by the Marchands and featured a mix of friends and family dressed in white for the occasion.

Ad

One of the stories featured a photo booth strip with Katrina and friends posing together in party mode. Another click saw Katrina in a white mini dress on the dance floor. A third story showed Katrina standing outdoors beside Brad, who carried the Stanley Cup.

via Instagram /@kasloane
via Instagram /@kasloane

The next snap showed the decorated tent with “SORRY FOR BRINGING IT” printed on the dance floor. Another post featured Brad and two friends lifting him up on top of the Stanley Cup posing in front of a custom BM63 backdrop. Marchand was joined by fellow Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon on the occasion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
via Instagram/@kasloane
via Instagram/@kasloane

She reposted more photobooth strips where the couple can be seen laughing and making goofy faces with the Cup. Several stories showed the Marchand kids gathered around the Stanley Cup indoors, with Brad Marchand’s daughter Sawyer scooping treats from it.

Ad
via Instagram/@kasloane
via Instagram/@kasloane

Outdoor group shots captured Katrina and others lifting the Cup on the lawn, and another showed a relaxed family portrait with their three children gathered around the trophy with the couple.

Ad

Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca recaps her welcome dinner in Italy

Earlier this month, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca Marchand married her partner Heather Tillsley in Orvieto, Italy. Last Wednesday, Rebecca shared photos from their welcome party at Decugnano dei Barbi. In one image, Rebecca and Heather can be seen sharing a moment under a tall tree. Rebecca wore a white embroidered dress, and Heather wore a blue tank top with white floral pants. Another photo showed them sitting on stone steps.

Ad
“These people & this place 🤍Welcome party part one,” Rebecca captioned the post.

A black-and-white picture captured the couple walking toward a villa with friends. One image showed the venue entrance framed by cypress trees with a welcome sign in the middle.

Rebecca also shared a photo hugging two young Marchand family members, including Brad’s daughter Sawyer. Another shot showed a long dinner table set outdoors, surrounded by green hills.

Ad
Ad

Family members were seen posing in a group photo wearing colorful summer clothes. A wooden signboard listed the welcome time and suggested dress code. Her brothers Jeff and Bard Marchand were pictured laughing outdoors in one click. Another photo gave a close-up of the dinner table setup with candles and glassware.

Live musicians in straw hats and suspenders played accordion and guitar. One photo showed Brad’s kids Sawyer and Rue inside a wine cellar beside wine barrels.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications