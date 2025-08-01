In Photos: Brad Marchand's wife Katrina enjoys BM63 Stanley Cup Party to the fullest with family & friends

On Thursday, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand's wife Katrina Marchand reposted a series of Instagram stories from the “BM63 Stanley Cup party” held on July 30. The event was hosted by the Marchands and featured a mix of friends and family dressed in white for the occasion.One of the stories featured a photo booth strip with Katrina and friends posing together in party mode. Another click saw Katrina in a white mini dress on the dance floor. A third story showed Katrina standing outdoors beside Brad, who carried the Stanley Cup.via Instagram /@kasloaneThe next snap showed the decorated tent with “SORRY FOR BRINGING IT” printed on the dance floor. Another post featured Brad and two friends lifting him up on top of the Stanley Cup posing in front of a custom BM63 backdrop. Marchand was joined by fellow Nova Scotia natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon on the occasion.via Instagram/@kasloaneShe reposted more photobooth strips where the couple can be seen laughing and making goofy faces with the Cup. Several stories showed the Marchand kids gathered around the Stanley Cup indoors, with Brad Marchand’s daughter Sawyer scooping treats from it.via Instagram/@kasloaneOutdoor group shots captured Katrina and others lifting the Cup on the lawn, and another showed a relaxed family portrait with their three children gathered around the trophy with the couple.Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca recaps her welcome dinner in ItalyEarlier this month, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand’s sister Rebecca Marchand married her partner Heather Tillsley in Orvieto, Italy. Last Wednesday, Rebecca shared photos from their welcome party at Decugnano dei Barbi. In one image, Rebecca and Heather can be seen sharing a moment under a tall tree. Rebecca wore a white embroidered dress, and Heather wore a blue tank top with white floral pants. Another photo showed them sitting on stone steps.“These people &amp; this place 🤍Welcome party part one,” Rebecca captioned the post.A black-and-white picture captured the couple walking toward a villa with friends. One image showed the venue entrance framed by cypress trees with a welcome sign in the middle.Rebecca also shared a photo hugging two young Marchand family members, including Brad’s daughter Sawyer. Another shot showed a long dinner table set outdoors, surrounded by green hills. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFamily members were seen posing in a group photo wearing colorful summer clothes. A wooden signboard listed the welcome time and suggested dress code. Her brothers Jeff and Bard Marchand were pictured laughing outdoors in one click. Another photo gave a close-up of the dinner table setup with candles and glassware.Live musicians in straw hats and suspenders played accordion and guitar. One photo showed Brad’s kids Sawyer and Rue inside a wine cellar beside wine barrels.