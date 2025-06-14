In Photos: Brad Montour and wife Ryian celebrate son Kai's second birthday in Toy Story-themed bash

This week, Seattle Kraken defenseman Brad Montour and his wife Ryian celebrated their son Kai’s second birthday with a sweet Toy Story-themed party outdoors. On Friday, Ryian shared a carousel of pictures from the special celebration.

One of the pictures showed the Montours in front of a colorful “TWO Infinity & Beyond” balloon display, with little Kai dressed in a Woody costume. Another click saw Kai sitting on the grass with a big smile on his face. A different photo showed Brad holding Maison, who wore a yellow polka-dot dress and cowboy hat.

“🚀🤠Kai is 2!!!🤠🚀 Thank you to everyone that helped celebrate our little man!” Ryan Montour captioned the post.

The next click featured a hay bale table with brown paper boxes labeled “Kai’s toys”. Another pic captured the pile of birthday presents waiting to be unwrapped beside a large Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie cutouts. In another image, Kai was seen digging in at his light-blue birthday cake with a big yellow “2” on the front surrounded by puffy cloud designs.

One click showed Brad kneeling beside Kai as they observed ducks in a pen. Another picture captured a small donkey inside a fenced area on the green grass. One photo showed Maison in a cowboy hat, while another featured a pony with a fluffy white mane inside a pen.

The next slide saw Brad Montour crouching in the grass with Maison in his arms looking at the fenced animals nearby. Another captured Kai reaching out to a goat through a pen fence. One of the final pictures showed a kid holding a fluffy duckling in their handle.

Another picture displayed a table set for guests with a red and white Toy Story theme complete with hats, napkins and little nameplates. The last picture showed a close-up of a place setting with a straw cowboy hat, red bandana napkin, and custom drink cup.

Brad Mountour and wife Ryian enjoyed a British couple getaway

Earlier last month, Brad Montour and his wife Ryiann took a vacation to the United Kingdom. Over the weekend, Ryiann shared several Instagram stories showing special moments from their trip.

One of the stories featured a classic white London taxi driving down a street lined with Union Jack flags. Another clip showed a ceremonial parade with guards in red uniforms and a mounted officer likely from the Changing of the Guard near Buckingham Palace.

The next story saw Ryiann stepping out of one of London’s famous red telephone booths. Another photo showed her and Brad Montour posing together in front of the London Eye, with the River Thames in the background.

via Instagram /@ryiann

She also shared a picture from a stylish cafe looking out through large windows at a building marked “One Dover Street.” One of the final photos featured a rich dessert of soft-serve ice cream with caramel and nuts served with a tray of pastries.

