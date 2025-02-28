In Photos: Brady Tkachuk, wife Emma turn heads in formal black outfits at Senators Black, Red and Gold Gala

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk attended the team’s annual Black, Red, and Gold Gala with his wife, Emma Farinacci. The event was attended by several other Senators stars, who were accompanied by their partners.

This year’s edition of the gala took place on Thursday, February 27, at Rogers Centre Ottawa. Guests enjoyed a special dining experience, live entertainment, music, auctions, and the opportunity to dine with Senators players. The event followed the classic black-tie dress code with a black, red, and gold color theme.

On Thursday, the official Instagram account of the Ottawa Senators posted a carousel of pictures from the evening. Brady Tkachuk could be seen sporting a black suit over a white shirt, while Emma wore an all-black, body-hugging dress.

“The Red in @fullscript Senators Black, Red and Gold Gala stands for red carpet 📸,” read the caption of the post.

His teammates Linus Ulmark, Thomas Chabot, Nick Jensen, Michael Amadio, and Josh Norris attended the gala with their respective partners. Shane Pinto and Drake Batherson were also in attendance during the evening.

The Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala is an annual fundraising event supporting children, youth, and families in the Ottawa-Gatineau region. The gala focuses on community initiatives such as children's health and wellness, access to sports, inclusive programming, education, and essential front-line social services.

Brady Tkachuk shares his family's reaction to his fight at the 4 Nations

Earlier last month, Brady Tkachuk discussed the Four Nations Face-Off tournament and his fight in the game against Team Canada on February 15.

Brady and his brother Matthew Tkachuk appeared on Episode 125 of the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce. They talked about the role of fighting in hockey and how their family reacts to their on-ice altercations:

"I guess my dad saw right off the draw, like Matthew going back with one glove off," Brady said. "My mom doesn't really handle it too well. I think she's accepted that's kind of who we are as players.

"But I think on that stage, she was pretty nervous and then, same thing happened the next draw. My dad was like, 'Hey, Brady's going; just watch.' I guess for 15 minutes she just couldn't believe what was going on," he added.

The USA-Canada matchup in February saw three fights breaking out within the first 10 seconds. Matthew Tkachuk fought Canada’s Brandon Hagel two seconds into the game. Three seconds later, Brady Tkachuk dropped the gloves against Sam Bennett, followed by a third fight at the nine-second mark between J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko.

