In Photos: Charlie McAvoy and son Rhys enjoy 'big day' out with helicopter ride, aquarium visit and more

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is spending quality time with his family this offseason. On Saturday, his wife Kiley shared a series of stories on her Instagram featuring a father-son day out Charlie took their son Rhys on.

One of the pictures showed the Bruins star holding Rhys in front of an aquarium tank, surrounded by colorful fish and coral. In the caption, Kiley McAvoy wrote:

“Rhys & Dad's big day: a series”

Another click featured a sweet moment with Charlie sitting on the edge of a military helicopter, cradling Rhys on his lap. The third story saw the duo standing by a marine exhibit possibly at a touch tank or seal habitat, with Rhys snugly strapped to Charlie in a baby carrier.

via Instagram /@kileymcavoy

Charlie McAvoy and his wife Kiley Sullivan met in 2015 during their freshman year at Boston University. They began dating that year and got engaged in July 2022 while on a boat near the Faraglioni Rocks off the coast of Capri, Italy.

The couple married in August 2023 at Marsh Chapel at Boston University, followed by a reception at the Boston Public Library. Their first child Rhys Michael in January this year.

Charlie McAvoy’s wife Kiley melts over custom jacket

Earlier this year during the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament, Charlie McAvoy received a personalized “Career Journey Jacket” from Jeanius Jackets. The custom jacket featured special tributes to the teams and key moments from his hockey career.

The brand shared a clip featuring a closeup look at the bespoke memorabilia on their Instagram account with the caption:

“The Charlie McAvoy Career Journey Jacket…”

The jacket featured three sections: red and white for his Boston University days, complete with the school’s name on the sleeves; blue and white for his time with Team USA, including his name; and black and gold to represent his current NHL team the Boston Bruins, featuring the team’s logo and McAvoy’s number.

Additional touches included a Winter Classic patch, an NTDP logo on the sleeves and a special detail on the inside collar with his wife’s name, “Kiley McAvoy.” Kiley expressed her appreciation in the comments, thanking Jeanius Jackets founder’ Ben Weiner.

“Such a cool piece I will cherish forever! Thanks so much Ben 🔥.”

In the same week, Charlie McAvoy also reflected on the legacy of the late Johnny Gaudreau, sharing how much he meant to the Team USA and hockey communities. USA Hockey is also paying a special tribute to the memory of Johnny Guadreau with a special stall in the locker room dedicated in his honor.

