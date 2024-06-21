In Photos: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle shares adorable pictures with Oilers star Sam Gagner's daughter Cali

Connor McDavid is getting praise from almost everyone associated with the NHL after giving life to the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. He had two straight four-point games after the Oilers went down 3-0 to start the finals.

Things are just as interesting off ice for McDavid and his fiancee Lauren Kyle. The couple are planning for their wedding on July 27, and it seems Lauren Kyle is taking care of most of the arrangements.

Lauren Kyle shared pictures of her flower girl, Cali, in her Instagram stories on Thursday.

Lauren Kyle with Cali (Soure her Instagram Story)

Lauren Kyle and Cali in another picture.

Cali is Edmonton Oilers star Sam Gagner's daughter. Lauren Kyle has also been spending a good amount of time with Sam's wife, Rachel Yelena Gagner.

Connor McDavid and Oilers are two games away from Stanley Cup win

McDavid and the Oilers are just two games away from McDavid's first career Stanley Cup win. The Oilers did not score in Game 1 and lost the next two games as well. They have, however, made a dominant comeback with two wins. The Oilers won Game 4 8-1 and Game 5 5-3.

McDavid has tallied three goals and eight assists in the finals so far. In Game 5, he netted two goals and provided two assists. He became the first player to have back-to-back four-point games in the Stanley Cup Final, as he had one goal and three assists in Game 4.

With the series now at 3-2 in the Florida Panthers' favor, McDavid’s leadership will play a key role in the rest of the series. If they win the Stanley Cup, they will do so after a gap of 34 years.