In Photos: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle shares stunning pictures waving her support for the Oilers ahead of Game 7

Edmonton Oilers led by captain Connor McDavid, have extended the ongoing Stanley Cup Final series to Game 7. They won three straight games to tie the series 3-3 after Florida Panther's initial 3-0 lead.

Connor McDavid's fiancee, Lauren Kyle, has been frequently spotted during the Oilers' playoffs. And she is once again heading to Florida to see McDavid and the Oilers' Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. The action will take place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Lauren Kyle shared her glamorous picture on Instagram, along with the caption:

"Back to Florida we go!!!"

Trending

In the picture, she can be seen in a white gown, holding a glass of wine and giving off a vibe of elegance.

Lauren Kyle was seen at Oilers Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Rogers Place. She supported the team and his partner, along with other Oilers players. They were even seen cheering and jumping in jubilation after the Oilers won the Game 5-1.

Also read: Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle celebrates with Oilers' partners as Stanley Cup Final stretches to Game 7

Lauren Kyle and Connor McDavid will tie the knot in July this year—July 27, 2024, to be specific. She was also spotted doing wedding shopping in London along with other Oilers players' partners.

Also read: McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle shares glimpse of her London trip with fellow Oilers players' partners

Connor McDavid and the Oilers one win away from lifting Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers are ready for a crucial Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. They've found scoring first to be a big advantage in this series, winning 3 out of 4 games when they've done so. When their backs were against the wall, they've been unbeaten and always scored first in these must-win games.

“Anytime you score first, one, it calms a lot of jitters,” Oilers coach Knoblauch said (via NHL.com) “It also forces the opposition to open things up a little bit more and maybe not play with as much defensive structure as they would like, because they’re trying to get back in the game and forcing to score that next goal."

“Going into Game 7, both teams are going to be very desperate, hardworking," Knoblauch added. "But sometimes when you are more desperate and you work harder, sometimes there’s more mistakes."

The Oilers' strong offensive performance, especially an 8-1 win in Game 4, was the turning point of the series.