In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren explores Florence and goes wine tasting for her luxury bar in Italy

By Ankit Kumar
Published Jul 26, 2025 16:51 GMT
(Image Credit: Left: IG @laurenkyle1, Right: IG @mcdavid97)
Connor McDavid's wife Lauen went to Italy for work related to her business venture, Bar Trove

Connor McDavid is spending the offseason preparing for the next campaign, after the Edmonton Oilers captain lost his second straight Stanley Cup Final in June. While McDavid is keeping a low profile this summer, his wife, Lauren Kyle, is busy.

Lauren is in Florence, Italy, working on things related to her luxury bar, Bar Trove, which opened earlier this year in downtown Edmonton. She shared several Instagram stories on Saturday from her trip.

In one photo, Lauren wore a long white dress and took a mirror selfie on a grand staircase in a hotel setting. In another story, she shared a snap of the Florence Cathedral at night, with the historic building beautifully lit.

Lauren also posted a wine tasting session at Col di Lamo. The table setup included glasses, water and a paper placemat.

“First work day,” Kyle wrote.
(Image Credit: IG @ laurenkyle1)
(Image Credit: IG @ laurenkyle1)

Kyle then shared two bottles of Brunello di Montalcino wine.

“definitely bringing this home,” Kyle wrote.

Lauren also walked down a narrow Italian street with shops and restaurants.

“BFF & BF Take Italy," Kyle wrote.

She missed her connecting flight in Paris on Friday, and had to wait six hours at the airport. She ran into former Oiler Sam Gagner's wife, Rachel.

They posted a story clinking glasses of champagne.

“When you miss your connecting flight... but you run into your bestie,” Kyle wrote.
The two smiled at the camera at a Paris airport bar in anothe story. Later that day, Kyle was with her friend, Liv Hall, at their hotel, the Four Seasons, Florence.

Kyle also posted a monthly vlog on her YouTube channel, and she encouraged her followers watch it.

youtube-cover
Connor McDavid's wife Lauren posted a video from his brother's wedding

Connor McDavid attended his brother, Cameron’s, wedding on Wednesday. Cameron tied the know with his longtime partner, Sarah Nanacsik. Connor’s wife, Lauren Kyle, posted a video from the event on Instagram which featured moments like Sarah getting ready and the couple’s first dance.

"It’s official! Finally get to call you my sister in law! Best weekend celebrating you two 🫶🏻🤍 @cammcdavid & @sarahnanacsik" Lauren wrote.
McDavid was captured giving a short speech. He also danced at the afterparty with Kyle. At one point, Connor helped lift the couple onto chairs while guests clapped and cheered as Cameron and Sarah smiled.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
