In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren explores Florence and goes wine tasting for her luxury bar in Italy

Connor McDavid is spending the offseason preparing for the next campaign, after the Edmonton Oilers captain lost his second straight Stanley Cup Final in June. While McDavid is keeping a low profile this summer, his wife, Lauren Kyle, is busy.Lauren is in Florence, Italy, working on things related to her luxury bar, Bar Trove, which opened earlier this year in downtown Edmonton. She shared several Instagram stories on Saturday from her trip.In one photo, Lauren wore a long white dress and took a mirror selfie on a grand staircase in a hotel setting. In another story, she shared a snap of the Florence Cathedral at night, with the historic building beautifully lit.Lauren also posted a wine tasting session at Col di Lamo. The table setup included glasses, water and a paper placemat.“First work day,” Kyle wrote.(Image Credit: IG @ laurenkyle1)Kyle then shared two bottles of Brunello di Montalcino wine.“definitely bringing this home,” Kyle wrote.Lauren also walked down a narrow Italian street with shops and restaurants.“BFF &amp; BF Take Italy,&quot; Kyle wrote.She missed her connecting flight in Paris on Friday, and had to wait six hours at the airport. She ran into former Oiler Sam Gagner's wife, Rachel.They posted a story clinking glasses of champagne.“When you miss your connecting flight... but you run into your bestie,” Kyle wrote.The two smiled at the camera at a Paris airport bar in anothe story. Later that day, Kyle was with her friend, Liv Hall, at their hotel, the Four Seasons, Florence.Kyle also posted a monthly vlog on her YouTube channel, and she encouraged her followers watch it.Connor McDavid's wife Lauren posted a video from his brother's weddingConnor McDavid attended his brother, Cameron’s, wedding on Wednesday. Cameron tied the know with his longtime partner, Sarah Nanacsik. Connor’s wife, Lauren Kyle, posted a video from the event on Instagram which featured moments like Sarah getting ready and the couple’s first dance.&quot;It’s official! Finally get to call you my sister in law! Best weekend celebrating you two 🫶🏻🤍 @cammcdavid &amp; @sarahnanacsik&quot; Lauren wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcDavid was captured giving a short speech. He also danced at the afterparty with Kyle. At one point, Connor helped lift the couple onto chairs while guests clapped and cheered as Cameron and Sarah smiled.