In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's gala time of her "little Vegas weekend" with Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste and other Oilers brides-to-be

Connor McDavid scored three points in Tuesday's game against the Utah Hockey Club. It was his 180th multi-point period, making him the third Edmonton Oilers player with the most multipoint games. He now stands behind only Wayne Gretzky (395) and forward Jari Kurri (183).

Ad

While McDavid is focused on helping the Oilers lift the Stanley Cup, his wife, Lauren Kyle, has been seen enjoying a short vacation in Las Vegas. She traveled with Leon Draisaitl's fiancée, Celeste Desjardins, Troy Stetcher’s fiancee, Emma Vincent, and Kasperi Kapanen’s fiancée, Maatleena Lasko. The trip was planned for a bachelorette celebration, as the three are soon getting married.

Kyle shared pictures from the trip on Instagram. In one, she wore a metallic mini skirt and a black tank top. She took a mirror selfie in which her outfit can be seen. Another picture showed her in a white bikini with a sheer beige skirt and a matching bag. She also posted a group photo where the women were laughing and enjoying their time together.

Ad

Trending

Kyle also shared another mirror selfie, wearing a light brown full-sleeved dress. She kept her makeup simple and carried a beige Gucci mini bag.

"A little Vegas weekend to celebrate our brides," she captioned the post.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers ended their three-game winning streak after a 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Connor McDavid was held without a goal but registered an assist taking his points total to 90 this season.

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle took a hydrogen bath

Connor McDavid's wife Lauren Kyle has often been seen prioritising her health with regular workouts. But on Wednesday, she was seen using a new health device on Instagram.

Ad

The photo showed a white bathtub with water and a hydrogen bath generator on the floor. Two tubes from the device extended into the tub. Lauren shared the picture on her Instagram story and wrote:

“Our newest health device addition. Anyone heard of a hydrogen bath before,”

That same day, Lauren met Maggie Brown, the wife of Connor Brown. They attended the grand opening of Dave’s Hot Chicken in downtown Edmonton. Their friend Blair Bitove Safrata opened the restaurant. Lauren shared photos and congratulated Blair.

Ad

Previously, in the first week of March, Lauren Kyle shared an update on her restaurant and bar, Bar Trove. She shared several photos and videos to show the ongoing construction progress.

One photo showed wooden parquet flooring being installed, while another displayed stacked flooring materials labeled "LOUIS XIV" from Divine Flooring. The lights getting installed showing the place is getting the finishing touches.

Connor McDavid's wife Kyle announced Bar Trove in January as part of Trove Living, a luxury furniture showroom. It will open in spring 2025 in the historic Canada Permanent Building in Edmonton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama