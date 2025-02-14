In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren's snowy and cozy escape into picturesque Aspen with Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste and others 

NHL superstar Connor McDavid's wife Lauren McDavid enjoyed a snowy and cozy getaway to the picturesque mountain of Aspen, Colorado with several friends.

Documenting the trip on Instagram, Lauren shared photos and videos of her time in Aspen with Leon Draisaitl's fiancée Celeste, Sam Gagner's wife Rachel Yelena and other close friends.

The group made the most of the snowy conditions, heading out skiing and snowboarding on the slopes:

Screenshot from Lauren Kyle's Instagram post - Source: @laurenkyle1/Instagram

Her footage showed the snow-capped scenery and mountain views that Aspen is known for. Off the slopes, it looked like the ladies enjoyed some Après Ski festivities too.

Screenshot from Lauren Kyle Instagram post - Source: @laurenkyle1/Instagram

Lauren McDavid's photos also captured the group gathered around a table enjoying some drinks:

Screenshot from Lauren Kyle Instagram post - Source: @laurenkyle1/Instagram

On Wednesday, Lauren was spotted in the crowd cheering on her husband as Team Canada edged out Sweden 4-3 in overtime. She shared photos from the game on her Instagram stories. She wore a custom red leather jacket over a beige cardigan, pairing it with blue jeans.

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle tied the knot on Aug. 14, 2024. Lauren is an interior designer and the founder of Kyle and Co. Design Studio. She also owns the sports apparel brand, Sports Club Atelier.

Connor McDavid on playing in 4 Nations Face-Off

Connor McDavid made his return to Team Canada on Wednesday night in the 4 Nations Face-Off, his first international appearance in eight years. In Canada's 4-3 overtime win against Sweden, McDavid notched an assist on his return.

"I've been saying we've been missing best on best, and that's obviously why," McDavid said via NHL.com. "That's as high end a game as you're going to find, as fast a game as you're going to find. Skilled, great players doing great things.

"That's what we've been missing for a decade now, and it was a great game all around and something the fans enjoyed and something that the players enjoyed a lot. I know I had a lot of fun," he added.

Up next for Team Canada is a heavyweight tilt against Team USA at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday.

