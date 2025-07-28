  • home icon
In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns heads with her dreamy vacation in Tuscany

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Jul 28, 2025 16:51 GMT
Connor McDavid&rsquo;s wife Lauren Kyle posts relaxed moments from the Tuscany trip (via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)
Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle posts relaxed moments from the Tuscany trip (via Instagram/@laurenkyle1)

Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren, shared several pictures from her vacation in Tuscany, Italy. Lauren spent some time there with her friends and posted the pictures on Monday shortly after she and Connor celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

In one photo, Lauren stood with her back to the camera, wearing a beige dress and holding a white Chanel bag. She also posted a mirror selfie in a white dress. In another picture, she was seen relaxing in a swimming pool with a drink in hand, spending time with her friend.

The next few photos showed Lauren walking through greenery and enjoying time with her friend. They were both holding drinks in that picture. In another picture, she showed a beige building fully covered with green plants.

Before Lauren shared her vacation moments, Connor McDavid had posted some wedding throwback photos on his Instagram account.

“1 year today ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

Lauren replied to the post, writing,

“Love you so much and doing life with you 🤍🤍🤍.”

Connor McDavid was drafted first by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 and has now completed 10 NHL seasons. During the 2024–25 regular season, he recorded 26 goals and 74 assists, finishing with 100 points. That placed him sixth in league scoring and fourth in assists.

In the 2025 playoffs, McDavid scored 7 goals and added 26 assists, helping the Oilers reach their second straight Stanley Cup Final. But luck was not on their side, as they again lost to the Florida Panthers. In the final game, McDavid failed to score and finished with a minus-four rating.

Connor McDavid to attend teammate Leon Draisaitl’s wedding after couple’s London stopover

Celeste Desjardins and Leon Draisaitl made a short stop in London this weekend before heading to France for their upcoming wedding. Celeste, who has been a close friend of Lauren Kyle for years, posted several pictures from their trip on Instagram. It included a photo of a red-brick building with the Union Jack and Hong Kong flags.

In July 2024, Draisaitl asked Celeste to marry him during their trip to Mallorca. After the proposal, Celeste wrote,

“The easiest yes. I love you forever.”

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle are expected to attend the wedding, which will take place at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence, France.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
