In Photos: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren turns heads in red-themed outfit with bespoke Team Canada jacket for 4 Nations game

Team Canada superstar Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle has launched special edition fan jackets for the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament from her sports apparel brand, Sports Club Atelier. On Wednesday, Lauren shared a carousel of pictures featuring several of her gameday fits and game experience.

One of the pictures showed Lauren Kyle sitting in the arena, wearing a custom red Team Canada jacket with "Canada" and Connor McDavid’s number "97" on the back. In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote:

“Go Canada go! 🇨🇦♥️”

Another photo showed the pre-game ceremony, with Team Finland and Team USA players lined up on the ice as the national anthem played. Lauren also posted a mirror selfie taken in an elevator. She wore a red Team Canada jacket draped over her shoulders, a cream-colored sweater, high-waisted jeans, and a red handbag with a long strap hanging across her body.

In another picture, Lauren and her friends wore matching red Team Canada jackets and posed together in front of the Desjardins Club entrance inside the arena. The next photo showed Lauren and her friend Rachel Dunford sitting in the crowd, both smiling at the camera. Lauren wore a white sweater with her red jacket draped over her shoulders, while her friend wore a brown faux-fur coat.

Another picture captured a close-up of Lauren’s red accessories on a wooden floor, including a red handbag with a gold zipper and a pair of red high-heeled shoes. In another mirror selfie, Lauren posed with her sister-in-law Sarah Nanacsik in a well-lit bathroom. Both wore red tops and jeans, and Lauren carried a red handbag.

She also posted a couple of gameday clips captured from the stands. The final photo was another mirror selfie which showed Lauren standing in front of a large window with high-rise buildings in the background. She wore a red turtleneck sweater, high-waisted jeans, and a designer red handbag with gold details.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren was 'neutral' while designing Team Sweden jackets

On Monday, Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle was in Boston for the Canada vs. Finland game in the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament. During the game, she spoke with ESPN’s Kat Ellis about designing Sweden’s fan jackets for her apparel brand Sport Club Atelier.

Kyle launched her fashion label in December last year in collaboration with the Edmonton Oilers. The brand specializes in custom-made fan gear, including the special-edition jackets created for the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament. She addressed speculation about favoring Canada’s design over Sweden’s, stating that she remained neutral.

“No, no, no,” Lauren said. “I thought that my friend Mel was on the other team too. She was like, ‘You’re for sure gonna make Canada's much better. I'm like, I'm actually not. I'm going to be so neutral,” she added.

Kyle also discussed the success of Sport Club Atelier’s recent launch, which included a promotional trailer and an event. She then shared plans for a spring collection and expansion to other cities.

In addition to her fashion brand, she is preparing to open a bar and restaurant business, Bar Trove, along with a furniture store, Thrive Living, this year. Both are set to launch in downtown Edmonton’s historic Canada Permanent Building in mid-April.

