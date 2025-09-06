  • home icon
In Photos: Evander Kane's fiancee Mara enjoys 'date night' with her sons, Hendrix and Iverson

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Sep 06, 2025 06:25 GMT
Evander Kane's fiancee Mara enjoys 'date night' with her sons, Hendrix and Iverson [via IG/@marateigen]

On Friday, Vancouver Canucks forward Evander Kane’s fiancée Mara Teigen gave fans a peek into a sweet family evening at home. Taking to Instagram Stories, the model and mom of three shared moments from what she called a ‘date night’ with her young sons, Hendrix and Iverson.

One photo showed Teigen seated at the dining table with her boys, as the trio enjoyed dinner together under a sparkling chandelier. In another snapshot, Iverson was seen sitting at the counter with a plate of food while the family’s fluffy white dog sat nearby on the floor.

via Instagram/@marateigen
via Instagram/@marateigen

The family is now settling to life in Vancouver following Evander Kane’s offseason move from Edmonton. Earlier this summer, the Oilers dealt the veteran forward to the Canucks in a cap-clearing trade sending him west in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Vancouver absorbed the final year of Kane’s four-year, $20.5 million deal, which carries a $5.125 million cap hit for the season.

Earlier last month, Mara Teigen shared an Instagram story reflecting on the family’s relocation. She revealed that their youngest daughter Penelope handled her first flight to Vancouver with ease and is already enjoying her new home.

For Kane the move is both a fresh chapter and a homecoming. The 33-year-old winger, who grew up in East Vancouver, is coming off a strong playoff showing with Edmonton where he returned from surgery to record 12 points in 21 games.

Evander Kane and Mara Teigen attended Leon Draisaitl's wedding in France

Earlier this summer, Evander Kane and his fiancee Mara Teigen jetted off to the south of France to celebrate the wedding of Kane’s former Edmonton Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl. The ceremony was held at Domaine de Manville in Les Baux-de-Provence with several NHL stars and their partners in attendance.

In one photo shared by Mara on Instagram, she was seen seated beside Kane at the wedding. She wore a plum floral gown with a deep neckline paired with a green handbag and sunglasses, while Kane donned a black suit and white shirt.

"She said Oui !!! 🤍🤍 the most beautiful day celebrating the Draisaitl’s 🤍🤍," Mara captioned the post.

Another photo showed Mara standing with three friends in front of the French estate, all dressed in elegant gowns as they chatted outside on the grounds.

A video in the carousel captured Kane and other guests walking through the villa heading toward the reception area. Later, live music set the mood with a violinist and a band performing under the trees. The night ended with a romantic moment as Draisaitl and his wife Canadian actress Celeste Desjardins shared their first dance and swayed under the lights.

