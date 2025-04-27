In Photos: J.T. Miller's wife Natalie goes furniture shopping, enjoys Martinis with Ryan Suter's wife Becky

Over the weekend, J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie went to visit the famous High Point Market in North Carolina and linked up with Ryan Suter’s wife Becky. Natalie posted a series of stories on her Instagram account on Saturday from their day out.

One of the clicks showed Natalie browsing through a large display of hanging rugs. The High Point Market is one of the world’s largest home furnishings trade shows. It is held twice a year and attracts tens of thousands of designers, buyers and industry professionals from all over the world.

via Instagram /@nataliemiller22_

Another story saw Natalie and Becky clicking their martinis together at a diner. The clip was originally posted by Becky Suter.

“LONG DAY = MARTINIS,” read the caption of the story.

The last photo showed a decadent dessert topped with ice cream and rich chocolate sauce being pruned on top of it.

J.T. Miller’s wife Natalie enjoys girls night out with Hillary Trocheck

J.T. Miller and his teammate Vincent Trocheck’s families are very close. Earlier this month, Natalie Miller linked up with Trocheck’s wife Hillary on a girls’ night out. They had dinner at Quality Meats and later watched the Rangers play the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden.

Natalie shared several pictures from the night on her Instagram stories. One of the clicks showed her drinking directly from a bottle at the dinner table. Another showed their view from great lower-bowl seats at the game. They also toasted drinks in the stands.

via Instagram/@nataliemiller22_

Miller and Trocheck have been friends since they were nine years old in Pittsburgh. Earlier this year, Trocheck shared how happy he was to watch Miller return to New York..

“He’s my best friend in the world,” Trocheck said in February, per NHL.com. “I think this had been a pipe dream for - 10 years in the making, I feel like. Obviously came in the League around the same time. Grew up since we were nine years old together, live about 500 yards from each other back in Pittsburgh. Our kids are really close.”

J.T. Miller was unexpectedly traded back to the Rangers from the Vancouver Canucks on January 31. The Rangers sent Filip Chytil, Victor Mancini and a protected first-round pick to Vancouver as they also got defenseman Erik Brannstrom and prospect Jackson Dorrington.

After the trade, the Miller family stayed with the Trochecks at their place for 12 days. Natalie even thanked them on Instagram, joking that the food was so good they never wanted to leave.

