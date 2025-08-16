In Photos: Jarett Stoll and wife Erin Andrews spend the summer vacaying with Charissa Thompson and Steven Cundari

Former NHLer Jarett Stoll and his wife, sportscaster Erin Andrews, spent part of the offseason vacationing overseas with fellow sportscaster Charissa Thompson and her partner, Steven Cundari. On Saturday, Erin posted a carousel of photos from the trip on her Instagram.The first click showed the four of them dressed for a night out, posing in front of a lit-up building. Another captured them lounging on sunbeds by a pool.“🍷🍷 to the offseason @stolly28 @charissajthompson @stevencundari,” Erin captioned the post.One click had the group standing outside a building in summer attire, while another showed Stoll, Cundari and Thompson sitting on the floor eating pizza while Erin clicked the selfie.Andrews and Thompson were also pictured relaxing at the edge of a pool, and the group was later seen walking through a European stone street. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOther shots saw the group dressed up in front of a white building surrounded by flowers, them standing on stone steps overlooking the water, and Andrews with Stoll in white robes holding champagne bottles. The four were also photographed in robes around a breakfast table full of food, Stoll and Cundari enjoying wine at dinner, and finally all four seated together for an outdoor evening meal.Jarett Stoll’s wife Erin Andrews opened up on health concernIn May this year, Jarett Stoll’s wife, Erin Andrews, shared that she has been dealing with what doctors called a “pre-skin cancer situation.” During a segment of her “Calm Down Podcast” with co-host Charissa Thompson, Andrews explained that the problem began on her upper lip, where the skin became crusty and painful.After a check-up, she was prescribed a cream treatment that lasted five days. She said:“It is so crusty and it really hurts. It’s a pre-skin cancer situation. I did a cream for five days on it. I went for the old, ‘Oh, it’s a great idea until you get in the car’ skin check — the whole shebang. … I wanted to pass out in the middle of it because I’m so afraid they’re going to find something.”The process, she said, has been exhausting, but she mentioned being grateful to have detected it before it developed further.This isn’t the first time Andrews has opened up about her health challenges. Earlier this year, just a week before covering the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs alongside Tom Brady, she revealed she was struggling with “dry eyes.”At the time, she thought it was just from too much screen time, but after seeing a doctor, she learned it was a medical issue that required treatment. Once on the right medication, she mentioned that her symptoms cleared, and she was able to work through one of the busiest weeks of her career.