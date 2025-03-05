“It really hurt”: NFL reporter Erin Andrews shares update about batting pre-skin cancer

NFL reporter Erin Andrews recently revealed she is dealing with a "pre-skin cancer situation" where her skin turned crusty.

On Tuesday’s episode of her “Calm Down” podcast, Andrews shared details about her skin problem, which started with her upper lip. She revealed being on medication and described the tiring process of applying a cream for five days. Diving into the details of her condition, Andrews said:

“It is so crusty and it really hurts. It’s a pre-skin cancer situation. I did a cream for five days on it. I went for the old — ‘Oh it’s a great idea until you get in the car’ skin check — the whole shebang… I wanted to pass out in the middle of it because I’m so afraid they’re going to find something.”

Interestingly, it isn’t the first time that Andrews has spoken about her health battles. A week before the Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs, which she reported alongside Tom Brady, the NFL reporter admitted to dealing with another bizarre health issue.

Erin Andrews opened up about dealing with ‘dry eyes’ the week before Super Bowl

In an interview with Athletech, a week before the Super Bowl. Erin Andrews revealed dealing with “dry eyes” and confessed to not knowing about the issue until she visited her doctor.

"I just thought it was my eyes being tired. I thought maybe it was just because I'm looking at my screen so much - my eyes always kind of feel a little scratchy, gritty. I'm always like wiping them or trying to blink. I just thought that that's how it was,” Andrews said.

Andrews revealed that her doctor diagnosed her with “dry eyes”. She eventually got cured after taking the right medication, leading to a successful Super Bowl.

In another interview later, Erin Andrews talked about her experience dealing with the bullies and credited Taylor Swift for helping her “deal with a**holes” like an expert.

