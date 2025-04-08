In Photos: Jordan Binnington's wife Cris celebrates her 32nd birthday with family and friends

Team Canada and St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington’s wife Cris Prosperi-Binnington celebrated her 32nd birthday this week. On Monday, she shared a series of stories on Instagram from the birthday celebrations.
One of the pictures showed a floral arrangement sitting on a table with pastel and purple roses. Next to it was a mini film clapperboard and a craft design. In the caption, she wrote:
“@homie.nahomy with the crafts”
In the next click, Cris posed indoors holding her son Johnny in front of a golden “32” balloon decoration. Cris wore a black top and jeans while Johnny was dressed in a light blue shirt. The caption read:
“My baby!!!”
She also shared a short clip of one of her friends writing “Happy Birthday Cris” in cursive on a white sheet using a pencil. The next photo featured a close-up of a seafood dish where a tray of fresh oysters sat on crushed ice which was garnished with herbs and served with a small bowl of sauce. A glass of red wine was also on the table.
Cris then reposted a couple of stories from Liz Prosperi, who appears to be her family member. In one of the pictures, Cris posed indoors with Liz and Johnny in front of large gold balloons. Cris wore her black outfit while Liz sported a casual white button-down shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.
The last story was from a dinner at a restaurant where Cris was photographed smiling at the table while holding a glass of red wine as she smiled.
When Jordan Binnington’s wife penned a sweet message after his Championship game masterclass
Earlier in February, Jordan Binnington dropped a masterclass for Team Canada in the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament final against Team USA at TD Garden. His wife Cris was in attendance to watch the championship game.
Binnington made 31 saves on 33 shots which came clutch in helping Team Canada clinch the title. He was especially sharp in overtime where he stopped key chances from Auston Matthews and made a highlight-reel glove save on Brady Tkachuk.
After the game, Cris shared several Instagram stories on her account including a photo of her and Jordan hugging in a suite at the arena.
“Couldn’t be prouder of our guy,” she wrote in the caption with emojis of the Canadian flag and red hearts.
Before the game, Cris joined other Team Canada players’ partners for dinner at Prima Boston. She also posted photos from the evening including a group shot where everyone wore matching Team Canada fan jackets originally designed by Connor McDvaid’s wife Lauren Kyle’s brand Sports Club Atelier.
