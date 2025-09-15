[In Photos] Kris Letang, wife Catherine enjoy “a little bit of Italy” during picturesque European getaway to celebrate two decades of togetherness

Earlier this summer, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang and his wife Catherine Laflamme marked their 10th wedding anniversary and 20 years together with a trip to Italy. On Sunday, Catherine shared a carousel of photos from the vacation.The collection opened with views of an infinity pool overlooking the forest, followed by a wooden sauna lit by sunlight. Letang appeared in one shot rowing a boat on a mountain lake, while another photo showed the same lake from the shoreline with its turquoise water and rocky peaks.“A little bit of Italy 🇮🇹,” Catherine wrote in the caption.“A quick 4-day getaway earlier this summer to celebrate 10 years of marriage and nearly 20 years of being part of each other's life.”Other images featured a window view and a lakeside cabin. The getaway also took them to Venice, where the couple explored the city’s canals and iconic gondolas. Catherine shared scenic snaps of waterways and historic architecture. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe collection also included quieter, more intimate moments such as a sunlit room with a freestanding bathtub and a monochrome mirror selfie. The gallery closed with evening gondolas along the Grand Canal and a shot of Letang standing near the waterfront under an umbrella.Kris Letang and Catherine Laflamme married on July 18, 2015 in Montreal. They have two children together, a son Alexander born in November 2012, and a daughter Victoria born in July 2018.Kris Letang to return next season after undergoing heart surgeryEarlier this year, Kris Letang underwent surgery to repair a hole in his heart, a condition doctors have long believed contributed to the strokes he suffered in 2014 and 2022.The procedure, which the team said requires a recovery window of four to six weeks, came as the Penguins’ season ended short of the playoffs allowing Letang time to prepare for his 20th NHL campaign this fall.Head coach Mike Sullivan had later clarified that the operation was not a response to a recent health scare.“This wasn’t a reaction to anything from an injury standpoint,” Sullivan said. “This is something Kris and the medical team have discussed for a long time. We just felt it was the opportune time to do it.”The 38-year-old was back at the team facility less than 24 hours after his surgery where he visited teammates before practice.“I think he wants to play until he’s 50,” captain Sidney Crosby joked.In addition to two strokes, Letang has endured concussions, broken bones, torn ligaments and major neck surgery. Despite that history, he has logged 1,161 career games and ranks third in franchise history behind only Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.