[In Photos] Lane Hutson and his girlfriend Kylie pose for candids after Canadiens vs Predators at Bell Centre

The Montreal Canadiens secured a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. 21-year-old blueliner Late Hutson registered two assists in the win, including the setup on Cole Caufield’s tying goal in the final seconds of regulation. Caufield then sealed it with the overtime winner.Hutson’s longtime girlfriend Kylie Roberts was in attendance at the Bell Centre for the game. Later that evening, Roberts shared a pair of post-game photos with Hutson on Instagram. Roberts was seen wearing a black oversized “H” sweater beside Hutson who was in a brown suit and white shirt, both smiling under studio lighting. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post quickly drew warm reactions from fans and friends across the hockey community. Habs defenseman Noah Dobson’s wife Alexa wrote “The cutest!!! ❤️” while Jordan Leigh, wife of Canadiens forward Patrik Laine added “LOVEEEE ❤️❤️.”Kyliee, a former Boston University women’s hockey forward from Edina, Minnesota, played in 44 collegiate games before injuries sidelined her senior season. She and Hutson attended BU together.The victory capped off a memorable week for Lane Hutson who had just signed a massive eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension with the Canadiens on October 13. The deal carries an average annual value of $8.85 million and will keep him in Montreal through 2033-34.Lane Hutson didn’t want to ‘chase every dollar’ per his agentEarlier this week, Lane Hutson’s agent Sean Coffey, shed light on his client’s decision to finalize his eight-year deal with the Canadiens. Speaking to TVA Sports, Coffey revealed that Hutson wanted the extension done swiftly to stay focused on his play and avoid unnecessary distractions.“We were in Detroit, and it was Lane who pushed for it to be concluded,&quot; Coffey said. &quot;…He never wanted to chase every dollar. He loves the fans and his teammates. He didn’t want to become a distraction.”Even general manager Kent Hughes noted that Hutson made it clear early on that he wanted to remain in Montreal long-term and was committed to doing whatever it took to help the team succeed.“He wanted to make sure we understood how much he wanted to be here. And how hard he was going to work.”Coffey echoed those sentiments, explaining that Hutson’s priority was stability, not chasing a bigger payday.“[Hutson] is not a fool. He knows where the market is going. He’s well aware of the type of contract he could have gotten if he had waited a year.”Having already captured the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie last season, Hutson has repeatedly spoken about how much he enjoys playing for the Canadiens and being surrounded by strong support from teammates and fans.