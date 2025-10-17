  • home icon
  [In Photos] Lane Hutson and his girlfriend Kylie pose for candids after Canadiens vs Predators at Bell Centre

[In Photos] Lane Hutson and his girlfriend Kylie pose for candids after Canadiens vs Predators at Bell Centre

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Oct 17, 2025 11:50 GMT
Lane Hutson and his girlfriend Kylie pose for candids after Canadiens vs Predators at Bell Centre
Lane Hutson and his girlfriend Kylie pose for candids after Canadiens vs Predators at Bell Centre [via IG/@robertskyliee]

The Montreal Canadiens secured a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. 21-year-old blueliner Late Hutson registered two assists in the win, including the setup on Cole Caufield’s tying goal in the final seconds of regulation. Caufield then sealed it with the overtime winner.

Hutson’s longtime girlfriend Kylie Roberts was in attendance at the Bell Centre for the game. Later that evening, Roberts shared a pair of post-game photos with Hutson on Instagram. Roberts was seen wearing a black oversized “H” sweater beside Hutson who was in a brown suit and white shirt, both smiling under studio lighting.

The post quickly drew warm reactions from fans and friends across the hockey community. Habs defenseman Noah Dobson’s wife Alexa wrote “The cutest!!! ❤️” while Jordan Leigh, wife of Canadiens forward Patrik Laine added “LOVEEEE ❤️❤️.”

Kyliee, a former Boston University women’s hockey forward from Edina, Minnesota, played in 44 collegiate games before injuries sidelined her senior season. She and Hutson attended BU together.

The victory capped off a memorable week for Lane Hutson who had just signed a massive eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension with the Canadiens on October 13. The deal carries an average annual value of $8.85 million and will keep him in Montreal through 2033-34.

Lane Hutson didn’t want to ‘chase every dollar’ per his agent

Earlier this week, Lane Hutson’s agent Sean Coffey, shed light on his client’s decision to finalize his eight-year deal with the Canadiens. Speaking to TVA Sports, Coffey revealed that Hutson wanted the extension done swiftly to stay focused on his play and avoid unnecessary distractions.

“We were in Detroit, and it was Lane who pushed for it to be concluded," Coffey said. "…He never wanted to chase every dollar. He loves the fans and his teammates. He didn’t want to become a distraction.”

Even general manager Kent Hughes noted that Hutson made it clear early on that he wanted to remain in Montreal long-term and was committed to doing whatever it took to help the team succeed.

“He wanted to make sure we understood how much he wanted to be here. And how hard he was going to work.”

Coffey echoed those sentiments, explaining that Hutson’s priority was stability, not chasing a bigger payday.

“[Hutson] is not a fool. He knows where the market is going. He’s well aware of the type of contract he could have gotten if he had waited a year.”

Having already captured the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie last season, Hutson has repeatedly spoken about how much he enjoys playing for the Canadiens and being surrounded by strong support from teammates and fans.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
