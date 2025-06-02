In Photos: Leon Draisaitl's fiancee Celeste enjoys Warren Foegele's bride-to-be Alexandra's bachelorette in full swing

This week, Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins attended ex-Oiler Warren Foegele’s bride-to-be Alexandra Servos’ bachelorette party in Southampton, New York. On Sunday, Celeste shared a series of stories from the celebration on her Instagram.
One of the pictures showed Alexandra on a boat wearing a white “BRIDE” sweatshirt and a straw hat. Another click featured trays of baguette sandwiches arranged neatly for the group.
The third image showed a personalized tote bag labeled “CELESTE,” filled with items, likely part of a welcome gift.
Celeste then shared a short clip showing a lively dinner scene. The next story captured Alexandra in a red dress beside a floral display. Another pic featured a tote bag filled with striped items, veils and “Bachelorette Weekend” accessories.
One photo showed guests, including Alexandra in a sparkly pink dress, dancing and enjoying the evening. Another displayed a setup of striped tableware and printed bachelorette weekend itineraries. One image showed a custom banner that read:
“See You in Southampton – Alex’s Bachelorette – May 2025 – Southampton, NY.”
The next story saw one of the ladies aiming a liquor gun at Alexandra during a fun moment outside, both dressed in matching pajamas. Another click showed a lively scene indoors where one of the women danced in front of a trivia question projected on the wall about Warren Foegele’s university history.
Celeste then posted a glamorous selfie with the rest of the group dressed up and smiling. The next reposted story featured the group in matching pajamas and towels on a boat.
Another showed them at an outdoor café in the same outfits as Celeste posed for the camera. The final story saw the group at a dinner table raising their hands in celebration.
Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee hypes Lauren Kyle’s luxury bar
Earlier last week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle launched her luxury bar, Bar Trove, with a grand opening party in downtown Edmonton.
The event was attended by several partners of Oilers players including Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins. Celeste shared photos from the evening on her Instagram stories, showing the interior of Bar Trove with red marble accents, a brass lamp, candles, glassware, and floral decorations.
Another photo showed a group of women seated in front of a red curtain, dressed for the occasion and holding cocktails.
“Our new favorite spot,” she captioned the post with a white heart emoji and tagged Bar Trove.
Ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel Gagner and Madison Brown, wife of Connor Brown, also attended the event held at the Canada Permanent Building, where Lauren Kyle’s businesses are located.
