Leon Draisaitl's fiancee joins ex-Oiler Warren Foegele's bride-to-be Alexandra's bachelorette party in Southampton, NY

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and his former teammate Warren Foegele were quite close, and so are their partners. On Thursday, Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins shared a few stories from Warren Foegele’s bride-to-be Alexandra Servos’ bachelorette on her Instagram.

Foegele and his fiancee Alexandra are tying the knot this summer. Celeste was among the guests invited to join Alexandra’s bachelorette party in Southampton, New York.

In one of her stories, Celeste shared a glimpse of the custom “Tipsy Land” bachelorette board game featuring fun prompts like “Truth or drink,” “Take a body shot,” and “Kiss the bride.”

Another photo showed a blue nautical-themed towel that read:

“See You in Southampton – Alex’s Bachelorette – May 2025 – Southampton, NY.”

The third story featured a robe embroidered with the nickname “Froegmommy” along with black-and-white bachelorette welcome cards.

“The one and only... 🤍 @alexandraservos”

via Instagram /@celestedesjardins

Warren Foegele and Alexandra Servos announced their engagement in February last year, following a romantic beachside proposal at the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas . They later celebrated their engagement with a poolside party in Toronto during the last offseason which was attended by close friends and family, including his former teammate Connor McDavid and his partner Lauren Kyle.

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee drops hype message for Lauren Kyle’s luxury bar

Earlier last week, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle officially opened her luxury bar, Bar Trove, with a grand launch party in downtown Edmonton.

The event was held at the Canada Permanent Building where Lauren’s businesses are based. Several partners of Oilers players attended the celebration including Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins.

Celeste shared a few snaps of special moments from the evening on her Instagram stories. One photo showed the inside of Bar Trove and its stylish interior with a red marble fireplace, glassware, a brass lamp, flowers, candles and a large mirror.

In another story, Celeste shared a group photo with other guests. The women sat on a cushioned bench in front of a red curtain, dressed for the evening and holding cocktails.

“Our new favorite spot,” she captioned the post with a white heart emoji and tagged Bar Trove.

Also at the event were ex-Oiler Sam Gagner’s wife Rachel and Madison Brown, wife of Leon Draisaitl’s teammate Connor Brown. Bar Trove’s official Instagram also posted more photos from the night featuring the stylish venue and guests.

