In Photos: Matt Rempe's sister Alley's favorite moments from Sharks vs. Rangers gameday experience in San Jose

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe’s sisters, Alley and Ellie, joined him on his away trip to San Jose, where the Rangers played the Sharks earlier this week. On Thursday, Alley shared a carousel of pictures from her gameday experience.

Ad

One of the photos showed Alley stepping out of a car in a parking lot dressed in a beige blazer and black pumps, smiling at the camera as she fixed one of her heels. Another click saw a table filled with drinks and food at a restaurant.

"Did they shuffle the ice yet?" she wrote in the caption.

A third photo showed Alley posing with a friend on a sidewalk outside SAP Center. She posted a picture from the game showing the Rangers and Sharks on the ice.

Ad

Trending

One of the photos also featured Rempe with his friend Connor Suech posing together at a bar. Another click showed Alley standing with a friend near an exit sign inside the bar.

One of the photographs from the arena showed her friend Kristy Smith wearing a Rangers cap, seated and smiling. The next picture showed her friend Winston standing near the arena's glass. One of the photos was taken from the stands of the Sharks' home rink, where their logo was displayed on the jumbotron. Alley, Matt, and their friends also posed for a snapshot in the pub.

Ad

Another shot showed Alley's sister Ellie standing near vacant seats inside the arena, smiling and turning back to the camera. The final slide showed their friend Jack holding a drink tray and standing close to another friend Sam, who gave a thumbs up.

Ad

She had also posted a gameday vlog that covered their whole experience from taking a flight with her brother to watching the game from across the glass.

"Away game vlog 🛩️👩🏼‍💻," Alley captioned the post.

Ad

Matt Rempe’s sisters took a trip to Las Vegas

Earlier last month, Matt Rempe’s sister Ellie went on a Las Vegas trip with her sister Alley. Ellie shared a series of photos from the trip on her Instagram account afterwards.

“Dilly dallied around Vegas,” Ellie Rempe captioned the post.

One of the pictures showed Ellie sitting on a pool chair wearing a colorful bikini, sunglasses and holding a drink. Another showed her and Alley sitting indoors and Ellie in a white corset top with a black skirt. Alley wore a strapless black dress.

Ad

Ellie also posted a photo of herself at a restaurant table wearing the same white corset top with a menu in front of her. In another picture, Ellie and her cousin Rachel were lounging by the pool. She also shared a click featuring the indoor canal and gondolas at The Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the industry. Having an educational background in Media Studies, she strives to present information in a clear and unbiased manner, so that all perspectives are considered and represented fairly.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



She is a self-taught musician, loves silversmithing and can be found at her workbench if she’s not watching or writing about sports. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama