In Photos: Matthew Tkachuk's sister Taryn recaps her 'best week ever,' celebrating her brother's wedding and Stanley Cup celebrations

Just days after one of the biggest weeks of her life, Matthew Tkachuk's sister Taryn Tkachuk shared a special Instagram post. Her brother, NHL star Matthew, had just won the Stanley Cup and married his longtime partner, Ellie O’Connell. Ellie works as a luxury travel advisor and owns a business called Travel Untethered. Taryn posted photos from both the wedding and the Stanley Cup celebration on Wednesday.She summed it all up with a short caption:“New sista, Stanley, Coldplay…best week ever.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe week began in Florida, where Matthew and the Panthers won their second straight Stanley Cup by beating the Oilers in Game 6. On June 19, shortly after the game ended, Taryn posted photos from Amerant Bank Arena. Matthew was seen holding the Cup in one photo with Taryn and Brady.“It was always the rats…,” Taryn wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLess than a month later, on July 19, Matthew Tkachuk and Ellie got married in St. Louis. The church ceremony included 350 guests and had a simple, elegant feel. Ellie wore a strapless white gown and walked down the aisle with her father. Matthew wore a black tuxedo.At the reception, Matthew and Brady lifted their dad, Keith, during a group dance to “Pink Pony Club.” Taryn was part of the fun and celebrated with everyone.In the months leading up to the wedding, Taryn had been involved in the pre-wedding events. She and Ellie celebrated bridesmaids’ day and went on a bachelorette trip in March. Taryn shared those moments on Instagram, showing the close bond between them.They visited a bridal boutique and went out with friends. Ellie was wearing a silver dress, standing on a dock with Taryn. Later at the party, they were spotted dancing, using fog guns, as they celebrated the day.In her caption, Taryn called Ellie:“soon to be sistaaaaa🤩🤩.”Matthew Tkachuk's bar celebration with familyMatthew Tkachuk is enjoying every moment of this offseason to the best with his family. In the third week of July, his sister Taryn shared some Instagram stories. Matthew was with his partner, Ellie Connell, at a bar. Matthew and Ellie have been together since 2022. Matthew proposed to Ellie in April 2024 on a boat.Matthew wore a striped shirt and held a drink, and Ellie stood beside him in a white outfit.“The Tkachuk’s.” Taryn captioned the story.Taryn also shared a video of Matthew Tkachuk doing a shotski. Brady Tkachuk joined the fun with a bottle in one hand. Music played in the background, and everyone leaned in to take the shot together.