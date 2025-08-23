In Photos: Panthers' Sam Reinhart celebrates his day with the Stanley Cup on a river cruiser

This week, Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of West Vancouver, British Columbia. On Friday, he posted a couple of stories on his Instagram from his second day with the Cup during the NHL’s “Canada Week” on the west coast.

In one photo, Reinhart lifted the Cup over his head and kissed it while standing on the edge of a river cruiser, with the city skyline in the background. In another shot, he sat next to his wife Jessica Reinhart smiling with the Cup placed in front of them.

Reinhart visited key local spots including Dundarave Pier, Hollyburn Country Club, Fire Station No. 4, Level 10 Fitness, BC Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House BC. He also incorporated the 34.5-pound Cup into his off-ice training and used it for sled pushes and bench presses.

The Panthers forward was the ultimate hero in their Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, where he scored four goals in a 51 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, becoming only the second player in NHL history to accomplish such a feat in a Cup-clinching game.

Sam Reinhart made the most of the 2025 Stanley Cup parade after missing it last year

The Cup day celebration was part of the Panthers’ tradition of allowing players a personal day with the Stanley Cup. Earlier last month, Sam Reinhart also made the most of their championship parade in Florida.

Reinhart had missed the 2024 parade due to a friend’s wedding. This year, he was all smiles during the Stanley Cup championship parade celebrating the team’s second consecutive title.

He took the mic to hype up fans with a lively parade speech, even channeling DJ Khaled with a spirited “We the best!”

“The only thing I’ve heard all day is how this is the best parade that’s ever happened in South Florida,” Reinhart said. “Thank God I missed last year and not this year.”

“We the best! And I mean that!” he finished.

South Florida has seen championship parades before, from the Marlins’ World Series wins in 1997 and 2003 to multiple Miami Heat titles and the Dolphins’ lone Super Bowl victory, but back-to-back Stanley Cups was a historic moment for the Panthers.

