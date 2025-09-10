  • home icon
In Photos: Quinn Hughes links up with brother Jack at the US Open in NYC

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Sep 10, 2025 06:18 GMT
Quinn Hughes links up with brother Jack at the US Open in NYC

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and his younger brother New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes were among the NHLers spotted at the U.S. Open in New York this past weekend. The annual Grand Slam tournament drew a number of celebrities and athletes, and the Hughes brothers were no exception taking in the action at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Later on Tuesday, Jack Hughes posted a carousel of photos on his Instagram. In the shots, Quinn was seen in a light blue button-down shirt paired with jeans and white sneakers, while Jack opted for a more casual beige button-down with loose white pants and matching sneakers.

One photo showed the brothers posing together in front of a Polo Ralph Lauren display, while another captured Jack solo leaning casually against a chair with the tournament’s signature logo in the background.

“🎾🎾 #usopen,” he captioned the post.
The brothers were in attendance for Sunday’s men’s singles final where Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, to claim his second US Open crown and regain the world No. 1 ranking. On the women’s side, Aryna Sabalenka secured her second straight US Open title with a victory over Amanda Anisimova.

Quinn Hughes recaps his summer

Earlier this summer, Quinn Hughes spent part of his offseason enjoying downtime with family and close friends. He later shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that offered a look at his outings with fellow NHLers, including his brothers Jack and Luke Hughes, Brady Tkachuk, Tyler Myers, Josh Norris and others.

One of the clicks saw Quinn and three friends gathered at a bar with drinks, followed by a candid shot of him and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk smiling during a casual get-together, and a lounge photo with Jack, Luke and an older gentleman in a suit.

Another slide showed Quinn on a boat with Dalton and Coale Norris, while a group shot captured him alongside Josh Norris and Alex Turcotte inside a studio.

The post also included a photo of Yankee Stadium from the stands, a candid image of Quinn at home sitting on the floor petting a dog and a mirrored reflection from inside a boat that showed Quinn tubing with a friend. One slide featured Quinn and his brothers dressed formally with their parents, followed by a group selfie inside a private jet with teammates Thatcher Demko, Tyler Myers, Conor Garland and Brock Boeser.

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
