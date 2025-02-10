In Photos: Tyler Toffoli links up with Chance the Rapper in Superdome private suite at Superbowl LIX

San Jose Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli enjoyed a memorable experience at Super Bowl LIX, where he linked up with Chance the Rapper in a private suite at the Superdome.

Accompanied by his wife, Cat Belanger, Toffoli shared their Super Bowl adventure on Instagram, posting a series of photos showcasing their time at the event.

Among the snapshots was a moment capturing Toffoli's meeting with Chance the Rapper, as well as a glimpse of Kendrick Lamar's unforgettable halftime performance, making their Super Bowl experience even more special.

"Let's do that hockey." Cat captioned the post.

Following a heartbreaking defeat in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles took their revenge against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Birds dominated the Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX, adding their second title in franchise history. Jalen Hurts was named the MVP.

Tyler Toffoli on Jonathan Quick's memorable milestone

Tyler Toffoli shared his reaction to goalie Jonathan Quick achieving a memorable milestone.

Following the New York Rangers' 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 2, Quick became the first US-born goalie to register 400 wins in the NHL.

He made 34 saves during the game. Toffoli simply responded with a "Legend" comment on Quick's achievement in an IG story.

“It just means I’ve been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players that value winning, put that above all else,” said Quick after the game, via NHL, who is in his second season with the Rangers. “So, I’m just grateful I’ve been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here. Just grateful.

Tyler Toffoli and Jonathan Quick won a Stanley Cup together with the LA Kings in 2014.

Toffoli was drafted No. 47 overall by the Kings in the 2010 NHL draft and played for eight seasons with the club. Meanwhile, Joanthan Quick was drafted 72nd overall in the 2005 draft. The 39-year-old spent 16 seasons with the Kings.

Toffoli is currently signed to a four-year, $24 million contract with the San Jose Sharks signed in July last year.

"I think the opportunity was there for me, and obviously the rebuild they have started," Toffoli said, via NHL. "And the draft that they just had, they drafted a couple of guys who are cornerstones for the organization. So, it's an exciting time."

The 32-year-old has accumulated 36 points through 20 goals and 16 assists this season with the Sharks, who are bottom in the league standings.

