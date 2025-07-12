In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma enjoys day out with friend at historic location in Fort Worth

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Emma Gretzky visited the historic Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas this week. On Friday, she shared a couple of stories from her trip.
One of the pictures showed Emma inside a vehicle alongside a friend, both smiling for a selfie. Emma wore a straw cowboy hat and a denim shirt over a black top, while her friend sat beside her in a white dress.
Another picture showed Emma standing outside a red-brick building, holding a brown handbag. She kept her Western-inspired look with the same hat and denim shirt.
The Fort Worth Stockyards is a preserved 98‑acre area just north of downtown Fort Worth, Texas. It is famous for its history as a major livestock center in the late 1800s and early 1900s, where millions of cattle were bought and sold. Today, it’s known for preserving cowboy culture with daily cattle drives, rodeos, Western-themed shops and historic buildings.
This wasn’t Emma Gretzky’s first visit to the Fort Worth Stockyards. Back in February, she linked up with ITF tennis player Shale Lione Bouchard there during a trip to Texas.
Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Emma shared major life update
Earlier last month, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Emma shared a life update on her Instagram, revealing that she and her partner Stone Eby are expecting their first child.
Emma posted a carousel of photos taken in a grassy field during sunset. In one of the images, she stood facing the camera while holding her baby bump, with Eby standing closely behind her. Another picture captured the couple kissing as their two dogs stood nearby.
“Oh boy... coming in August!” Emma captioned the post.
Stone Eby, a former tight end for the SMU Mustangs, has been in a relationship with Emma since their college days at Southern Methodist University. The two of them graduated together from SMU this year, and the graduation was attended by Wayne Gretzky and his wife Janet.
Janet even posted a special congratulatory video on the special occasion, when two of her children Emma and her brother Tristan graduated. In the caption, she wrote:
“Congratulations to Tristan and Emma Graduates from NYU and SMU. It took a village of love and support from so many of our loved ones thank you. So very Proud they both did it with determination, strength and Love ♥️ Also congrats @willdewitt22 @stoneeby.”
Emma Gretzky earned her degree from the Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education & Human Development. The graduation ceremony was held at McFarlin Auditorium.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama