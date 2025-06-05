Wayne Gretzky's daughter Emma expecting first child with partner Stone Eby

NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Emma Gretzky shared a life update on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that she and her partner, Stone Eby, are expecting their first child together.

Emma posted a carousel of pictures taken with Eby and their two dogs in a grassy field at sunset. One photo showed Emma standing in a field with Eby behind her as she held her baby bump. The next picture featured a tender moment between the couple as they kissed under the dusky sky, with their two dogs around them.

“Oh boy... coming in August!🩵” she captioned the post.

The third photo was a solo shot of Emma turning to smile at the camera, one hand resting on her bump and the other at her side.

Eby and Emma graduated from Southern Methodist University, where Eby played tight end for the Mustangs.

Emma and Eby have been together for over two years. They celebrated their second anniversary in November.

Wayne Gretzky was in attendance at his daughter Emma’s graduation ceremony

Last month, Emma Gretzky graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. After the special event, her mother, Janet Gretzky, shared a video on Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s achievement.

The video showed childhood photos of Emma and her brother Tristan set to the song “How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding. The clip first showed Tristan at Yankee Stadium during his graduation from New York University, then moved to Emma at her SMU graduation.

In the caption, Janet Gretzky wrote:

“Congratulations to Tristan and Emma Graduates from NYU and SMU. It took a village of love and support from so many of our loved ones thank you. So very Proud they both did it with determination, strength and Love ♥️ Also congrats @willdewitt22 @stoneeby.”

Emma Gretzky received her degree from the Annette Caldwell Simmons School of Education & Human Development. The graduation ceremony took place at McFarlin Auditorium.

Wayne and Janet were also in attendance. Janet wore black with a tie and sweater, along with sunglasses. Wayne wore a two-piece suit as the couple posed for photos with their kids.

Wayne and Janet have five children, Paulina, Ty, Trevor, Tristan and Emma. Both Tristan and Emma are involved in sports.

