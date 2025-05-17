Wayne Gretzky’s youngest daughter Emma shares major life update as she scales academic milestone

This week, NHL great Wayne Gretzky’s youngest daughter Emma achieved a major educational milestone as she graduated from the Southern Methodist University. On Friday, she posted a snap on her Instagram stories from her graduation day.

In the picture, Emma Gretzky was seen standing outside in her navy blue graduation gown and matching cap, holding her diploma and smiling at the camera. A red stole hung around her neck, and the caption on her story read:

“4 years later! 🎓”

Emma also played collegiate tennis at SMU where she competed in singles and doubles for the Mustangs. In the 2022-23 season, she recorded a singles win against Tarleton and teamed with Cambelle Bouchard for a key doubles victory over Richmond.

She originally started playing tennis at the age of 12 and trained at Westlake Village School.

Wayne Gretzky and family attend Leafs vs. Panthers Game 3

Earlier last week, Wayne Gretzky attended Game 3 of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers second-round playoff series at Amerant Bank Arena. He was joined by his daughter Paulina Gretzky, her husband and pro golfer Dustin Johnson and former NHLer Tie Domi.

Paulina shared several photos from the night on her Instagram, showing their game day experience in the VIP lounge.

“Panthers club,” she wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, Paulina wore a Panthers fan jacket, while Dustin was seen in both a black sweatshirt and a Panthers jersey. Another click showed Wayne Gretzky was sitting with Tie Domi, watching the game at the lounge.

Other clicks included Paulina posing with a vintage payphone, standing at a red-checkered table, and looking out over the arena. Wayne Gretzky and Paulina posed together with the ongoing game behind them in one of the pictures.

She also posed with the Panthers’ mascot on the night. One of the final pictures showed Paulina and Dustin walking hand-in-hand through the parking lot.

The Panthers won Game 3 with a 5-4 victory. The series is currently tied 3-3 after Game 6, with Game 7 set to take place in Toronto.

Wayne Gretzky had earlier predicted a Panthers vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Finals rematch this year, but later changed his prediction in favor of the Tampa Bay Lightning instead of the Panthers. He also made it clear that he was no longer on the ‘Leafs bandwagon’ heading into the playoffs.

