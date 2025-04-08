In Photos: Wayne Gretzky's daughter Paulina flies private with husband Dustin Johnson for Augusta Masters 2025 in $174 outfit

After the LIV Golf Miami tournament, Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina is heading to support her husband Dustin Johnson at the Augusta Masters 2025. On Tuesday, she shared a few stories on her Instagram from their flight to Georgia.

One of the stories showed Paulina climbing the stairs of a sleek private jet. The caption read:

“Augusta, here we come.”

The next click featured the inside of the luxurious jet where Paulina was smiling and seated comfortably next to her husband, Dustin Johnson. She wore a white LA Apparel Baby Rib Crop Tank worth $23 and Coolane Solid Drawstring Waist Parachute Pants which cost $18.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

She accessorized the look with Henni Bird Teeny Toni earrings priced at $83 and a Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Cap $50 per her Shop My Profile. Meanwhile, Johnson kept it simple in a navy shirt and white sneakers.

Paulina also shared a peek at the themed in-flight snacks. There were green cupcakes and cookies shaped like the Augusta National golf greens complete with flagstick details and tied with green ribbons.

Wayne Gretzky’s daughter Paulina shared her gameday outfits from LIV Golf Miami

Earlier last week, Paulina Gretzky accompanied her husband Dustin Johnson to the LIV Golf Miami tournament at Trump National Doral.

On Saturday, Paulina gave fans an inside look at her gameday experience through her Instagram stories. In one of the stories, she posed in front of a mirror wearing a powder blue two-piece set of a V-neck crop top with a front cut-out and a matching high-waisted mini skirt.

via Instagram /@paulinagretzky

She finished the look with Reebok Premier Road Ultra sneakers worth $170, Mini Tome Hoops which cost $110 and the Sila Ear Cuff Set priced at $88, according to her Shop My Profile.

One of the snaps showed her relaxing in a golf cart with a drink in hand wrapped in a navy koozie marked with an "A." She also shared a short video of herself walking the course from the gameday.

Paulina has been posting her outfits since the tournament began. On Friday, she wore a Marylebone Low-Back Flare Dress ($180) with New Balance 530 mesh sneakers ($150).

Her Thursday’s look included a Champion X Guizio Micro Mini Skirt ($80), a Baby Rib Crop Tank ($23) and a Heavy Fleece V-Neck Wide Fit Sweatshirt ($69) totaling $172.

